‘Would You Like To Listen To Lies’: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Mocks PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of His Visit To Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that PM is coming to the state to tell "lies". His comment came ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Motihari, Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 18, 2025 17:45:37 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that PM is coming to the state to tell “lies”.

His comment came ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Motihari, Bihar.

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, RJD Chief said, “Prime Minister Modi is coming to Bihar today to tell lies. Would you like to listen to lies?”

In Bihar, the RJD is the largest opposition party with 77 MLAs in assembly. The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

Months ahead of the polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD (U) and the LJP, has intensified its efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to came to the power again. While the Opposition INDIA bloc is seeking to unseat Nitish Kumar in the upcoming election.  

PM Modi Flags Off New Amrit Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains in Motihari. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

During today’s rally in Motihari, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced that in the next 5 years, the government will ensure to provide one crore jobs to youth, adding that people of the state will be provided with free electricity.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced free electricity for all domestic consumers up to 125 units, starting from August 1, 2025, and directed the Education Department to promptly assess vacancies for teachers in government schools and initiate the process for conducting the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionLalu Prasad Yadavnarendra modi

