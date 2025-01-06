Pope Francis Appoints Trump Opponent McElroy As New Archbishop Of Washington

On Monday, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new Archbishop of Washington, D.C., replacing Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who is retiring after leading the archdiocese since 2019. This announcement comes just days before former President Donald Trump’s inauguration, making it a highly symbolic move.

Cardinal McElroy, 70, has served as the Bishop of San Diego since 2015. Known for his progressive views, McElroy has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s political agenda, particularly his approach to immigration. In 2017, he criticized Trump’s plans for mass deportations, urging Americans to disrupt such actions. McElroy has also emphasized the importance of welcoming immigrants, expressing strong opposition to policies he views as discriminatory.

The timing of McElroy’s appointment is notable. It comes on the fourth anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was driven by pro-Trump rioters. Experts view this as a bold message to the political power structures in Washington and corporate America. “It’s a statement to the halls of power in D.C. and boardrooms in America,” said Massimo Faggioli, a professor at Villanova University.

A Progressive Advocate for Change

McElroy, a strong ally of Pope Francis, has often taken progressive stances on social issues. He has been an advocate for a more inclusive Church, calling for greater acceptance of LGBTQ Catholics. Additionally, he has voiced support for ordaining women as deacons, a role that allows for some ministry duties but does not include leading Mass.

Born in San Francisco, McElroy holds a doctorate in theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He also earned a doctorate in politics from Stanford University, with a dissertation focused on American foreign policy. McElroy was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2022.

Cardinal Gregory, 77, was the first African American to lead the Catholic Church in Washington and the first Black U.S. cardinal. Known for his moderate approach, he resisted calls from conservative factions within the Church to deny communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, such as President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. McElroy shares Gregory’s reluctance to make such denials, positioning him as a continuity figure in terms of leadership approach.

McElroy’s appointment is particularly significant as it highlights the divisions within the U.S. Catholic Church, where bishops are split over Pope Francis’ pastoral approach. McElroy’s progressive stances are seen as a direct alignment with the Pope’s vision for the future of the Church in America.

As McElroy steps into his new role, his leadership will likely influence the direction of the Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., during a time of significant political and social challenges.

Read More : FBI Investigates Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s 2023 Trips To Egypt And Canada Following New Orleans Attack