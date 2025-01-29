Pressure Mounts On Bishop Of Liverpool To Step Down Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

The bishop of Liverpool, John Perumbalath, is facing intense pressure to resign after senior clergy in his diocese declared his position untenable following allegations of sexual misconduct. Perumbalath’s senior leadership team has called for him to step aside from all ministry while a claim of sexual harassment by a female bishop is properly investigated. Additionally, a separate allegation of sexual assault has been made against him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The statement from senior clergy, which followed consultations with local clergy, congregations, and staff, has put significant pressure on Perumbalath to consider his position. These allegations come less than three months after the Church of England was thrown into crisis when Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, was forced to resign over a separate abuse scandal.

A statement from six senior clergy on Wednesday evening expressed deep regret and stated, “Having listened to clergy, congregations, and staff at the diocesan offices and the cathedral, it is with deep regret that the senior leadership of the diocese of Liverpool feel that the position of the Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath is currently untenable. We believe that the allegations made by the female bishop need to be fully and properly investigated. We also believe that while these proper investigations are conducted, the bishop of Liverpool will need to step aside from all ministry in the diocese of Liverpool.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The statement was issued 24 hours after two women came forward with allegations against Perumbalath. One woman accused him of kissing her without consent and groping her, while a female bishop accused him of sexual harassment. Both incidents allegedly took place in Essex in 2023.

Perumbalath, who became bishop of Liverpool in 2023, stated that police had investigated the allegations but took no further action. He added that while he did not believe there had been any wrongdoing, he had “taken seriously the lessons learnt.” He also mentioned that he had complied with an investigation by the National Safeguarding Team (NST).

The Church of England said a complaint of alleged misconduct had been brought against Perumbalath in 2023, after he formally and legally assumed the role. A spokesperson stated that the NST had concluded there was insufficient evidence to bring a complaint under the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM). The complaint had also been investigated by police, who took no further action, and support had been offered to the woman.

A second complaint was made shortly after the first, but the complainant did not bring a CDM complaint within the one-year deadline. The individual later applied for permission to bring it after the deadline, which was supported by the archbishop of York but was refused by an independent judge, the deputy president of tribunals. The spokesperson added that the information brought by the second complainant was assessed not to be a safeguarding matter but a matter of alleged misconduct, and pastoral support has been provided throughout.

The archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, who is temporarily standing in for Welby, has also faced calls to stand down after allegations emerged that a priest at the center of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as bishop of Chelmsford.

The situation has put the Church of England under significant scrutiny, highlighting the need for thorough investigations and accountability within the institution. As the investigations continue, the pressure on Perumbalath and other senior clergy members to address these allegations transparently and effectively remains high.

ALSO READ: Top Five Highlights From RFK Jr.’s First Senate Confirmation Hearing