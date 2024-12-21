Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
we-woman

Prince Andrew Following Footsteps of Prince Harry: Plans To Move to Abu Dhabi Eespionage Allegations

Prince Andrew, embroiled in controversy and scandal, is reportedly planning to leave the UK for a new life in Abu Dhabi. With access to a lavish palace and growing isolation from the royal family, his potential move sparks fresh debate over his troubled legacy.

Prince Andrew Following Footsteps of Prince Harry: Plans To Move to Abu Dhabi Eespionage Allegations

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is reportedly considering relocating to Abu Dhabi in the coming year. Reports quoting ources close to the royal suggest he may follow in the footsteps of his nephew, Prince Harry, by seeking refuge abroad.

Palace Accommodation in Abu Dhabi

According to The Daily Beast, the prince has been offered the use of a luxurious palace in Abu Dhabi by the country’s autocratic elite. Biographer Andrew Lownie, who is currently writing Entitled: The Controversial Lives of the Duke and Duchess of York, has confirmed this arrangement. Lownie revealed that although Prince Andrew does not own the palace, it is fully staffed and at his disposal.

Lownie stated, “Prince Andrew retains access to at least one fully-staffed private palace in Abu Dhabi despite not owning it.”

Why is Prince Andrew Moving?

This connection is not new. Over a decade ago, when Prince Andrew served as a trade ambassador for the UK, he reportedly used a palace owned by the UAE’s ruling House of Nahyan. Reports from 2010 also highlighted his use of a “gilded mini-palace” in the UAE capital, an arrangement confirmed by his spokesperson at the time.

Lownie speculated that the prince’s decision to leave England stems from feeling “unfairly treated” over his controversial relationships and recent scandals. Central to these controversies is Andrew’s association with Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman suspected of espionage.

Allegations against Prince Andrew

Yang, formerly based in London, developed close ties with Prince Andrew. The relationship reportedly intensified after the prince was removed from royal duties following his infamous 2019 BBC interview addressing his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents allegedly found in Yang’s possession revealed troubling insights into the relationship. One document stated that Andrew was “in a desperate situation and will grab on to anything,” shedding light on the prince’s potential motivations during their business interactions.

The speculation surrounding Prince Andrew’s possible move comes as the UK grapples with growing scandals involving espionage and finances. Recent revelations have cast a shadow on Andrew’s dealings, particularly his receipt of questionable financial support.

Recent lawsuit

A recent lawsuit exposed that Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters collectively received £1.4 million ($1.75 million) from alleged fraudster Selman Turk. Turk is accused of deceiving a Turkish heiress into transferring the funds.

In light of these controversies, Prince Andrew has reportedly been excluded from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations this year. The Daily Beast reported that King Charles III has been distancing himself from his brother, further isolating the embattled prince.

Also Read: Who Is Taleb al-Abdulmohsen? The Saudi Refugee Behind Germany’s Christmas Market Massacre

Filed under

abu dhabi Duke of York Prince Andrew Prince Harry royal family

