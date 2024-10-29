Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Delightful Revelation About Their Bedtime Routine

During a recent visit to Duchy College, Prince William revealed a charming detail about family life at Adelaide Cottage: their dog, Orla, often sleeps in bed with him and Kate.

Prince William and Princess Kate, known for their commitment to privacy, recently revealed a charming detail about their family life at Adelaide Cottage, their residence in Windsor. This five-bedroom home is where the Wales family resides with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and their beloved cocker spaniel, Orla.

While the royal couple tends to keep their personal life under wraps, Prince William provided a delightful insight during a visit to Duchy College in Cornwall. Engaging with locals, he shared that their dog, Orla, frequently sleeps on their bed. This candid moment was recounted by Louise Harland, who was present during the encounter and later shared her experience on Hits Radio Cornwall.

William expressed his affection for pets during the interaction, saying, “His little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate.” He also took a keen interest in Louise’s dog, a unique Cockerjack, asking about its breed as he stroked it with genuine admiration.

Memories Of Lupo And Love For Animals

Before Orla, the royal family had another cocker spaniel named Lupo, a thoughtful wedding gift from Kate’s brother, James. Lupo, who was an integral part of their family, sadly passed away in November 2020, leaving a significant void in their hearts.

Princess Charlotte was previously photographed with Orla in a heartwarming snapshot to celebrate her seventh birthday in May 2022. The family’s love for animals extends beyond their pets; they seem to embrace various creatures. Earlier this year, Prince William visited Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, where he interacted with different animals, including adorable guinea pigs.

The Joy Of Parenting

During his visit to the farm, Prince William remarked on the calming presence of the guinea pigs, reflecting on his own experiences with pets at home. He humorously noted, “I have to spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it.” This candid admission highlights the relatable challenges of parenting, even for a royal.

He further explained the differences in behavior between the farm’s guinea pigs and his own, stating, “The ones we’ve got at home, they’re off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after.” This remark reveals the hands-on approach he takes as a father, balancing royal duties with the everyday realities of family life.

