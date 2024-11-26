Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Reports suggest that Prince William has occasionally avoided spending time with the Middleton family, particularly during their famous game nights, citing an unexpected reason—he finds the atmosphere too competitive.

Prince William Reportedly Avoids Middleton Family Game Nights Due To Intense Competitiveness

Reports suggest that Prince William has occasionally avoided spending time with the Middleton family, particularly during their famous game nights, citing an unexpected reason—he finds the atmosphere too competitive. Despite cherishing his relationship with his in-laws, the Prince of Wales has reportedly made excuses to skip these events.

Royals and Their Love for Competition

Competition is deeply ingrained in royal tradition. According to royal author Christopher Andersen, “Competition runs in the royal blood. No one enjoyed a spirited contest more than the late Queen Elizabeth II, whether cheering on her horse at Ascot or watching a tug of war at the Highland Games.”

He added, “Prince Philip was a world champion four-in-hand carriage driver, Princess Anne competed in equestrian events at the Olympics, and King Charles was so passionate about polo that he suffered countless injuries playing.”

The Middletons Take It to Another Level

However, the Middleton family’s approach to competitiveness reportedly surpasses even the royals. Andersen explained, “The royals look like pikers compared to the Middletons, who taught Kate that winning was pretty much everything.”

As a result, the intense nature of the games has led William to find ways to avoid participating. Andersen noted, “William and Kate’s card games are so heated and all-consuming that William makes excuses to avoid being sucked in.”

James Middleton Confirms the Family’s Competitive Spirit

Kate’s brother, James Middleton, confirmed the family’s love for games during an appearance on The Dog podcast. Host Emily Dean commented, “The Middletons are quite competitive and they love a game, don’t they? And then you made poor William play, and he found it too competitive and actually used to make excuses.”

James responded, “It was after family dinner, we would be sat there, and the cards would come out, and [William would] perhaps see if Ella needed a walk or make an excuse to get down from the table. Racing Demon is probably the most fast-paced, competitive one that we all play together.”

William Embraces Other Contests

While he may avoid the Middletons’ game nights, William is no stranger to a good-natured competition. Away from his in-laws, he often participates in contests with Kate during public events, showcasing their shared love for competitive activities.

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

