‘Privilege Of My Life’: Joe Biden Pens Emotional Letter For Americans

Joe Biden reflects on his presidency, calling it "the privilege of my life," as he prepares to hand over the reins to Donald Trump.

In a heartfelt farewell letter, President Joe Biden reflects on his legacy, the challenges faced, and his unwavering faith in America’s future.

As his presidency draws to a close, Joe Biden delivered an emotional farewell, calling his time in public service “the privilege of my life.” Days ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Biden shared his reflections on the journey, challenges, and triumphs of his administration.

“Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and possibilities,” Biden wrote, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardships, and the Capitol insurrection. “But we came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure.”

Biden, who served in politics for over five decades, reiterated his belief in the enduring strength of the American spirit. “I ran for president because I believed the soul of America was at stake… The idea of America is that we are all created equal, endowed with unalienable rights—life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We’ve never fully lived up to this, but we’ve never walked away from it either.”

Highlighting his humble beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities the nation afforded him. “I have given my heart and soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.”

In closing, Biden urged Americans to stay united. “History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. We are the United States of America, and there is nothing beyond our capacity when we work together.”

The farewell comes amid a tense transition, with Trump accusing Biden of complicating the process. Despite the discord, Biden will attend the inauguration, joined by former presidents and their spouses.

ALSO READ: US Bans Imports From 37 Chinese Firms Over Alleged Forced Labor Practice