Putin Regrets Of Not Invading Ukraine Earlier: There Should Have Been A ‘Systemic Preparation’

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Russia should have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier, with better preparation.

Speaking at his year-end press conference, Putin suggested there should have been “systemic preparation” ahead of the 2022 invasion, which he refers to as a “special military operation.”

Russia had previously seized Crimea in 2014 and supported a conflict in eastern Ukraine, but the attempt to capture Kyiv came eight years later.

During the four-hour-long event, titled “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin” and broadcast across state television, Putin addressed various issues, including Syria, nuclear policy, and domestic challenges like inflation and living costs.

He appeared in front of a large screen displaying a map of Russia, including annexed Ukrainian territories, and fielded questions from the public, journalists, and pensioners in a carefully choreographed session.

Discussing Syria, Putin denied the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime was a defeat for Russia, despite the Kremlin’s long-standing military support. He admitted the situation remained “complicated” and revealed plans to negotiate with Syria’s new leadership to retain strategic military bases on the Mediterranean coast, potentially for humanitarian use.

Putin remarked on his readiness to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, citing a willingness to engage if Trump was open to dialogue. Highlighting Russia’s relationship with China, Putin said bilateral ties had reached unprecedented levels, with both nations coordinating actions on global issues.

Putin reiterated his stance on the Ukraine conflict, claiming Russian forces were making daily progress and describing them as “heroes.” He showcased a flag signed by Russian marines fighting in the Kursk region as a symbolic gesture.

He emphasized improvements in infrastructure in seized regions, including road developments in Luhansk, and maintained that Russia was “open to compromises” to end the war, though specifics were unclear.

Russia’s Aggressive Nuclear Doctrine

Responding to questions about Russia’s revised nuclear doctrine, which permits nuclear strikes in response to significant threats or attacks by conventional weapons, Putin said it was for the West to interpret. He highlighted the capabilities of Russia’s Oreshnik missile, used in November strikes on Ukraine, and suggested testing its strength against U.S.-supplied Ukrainian air defenses.

Putin touted economic resilience amid Western sanctions, noting growth that surpassed countries like Germany. However, he admitted inflation at 9.1% was concerning. The economy, heavily reliant on military production, faces challenges of overheating.

On domestic matters, Putin addressed topics ranging from telephone scams to housing affordability, portraying Russia’s reduced reliance on international partners as a victory for sovereignty.

Throughout the conference, Putin emphasized “Russian sovereignty” as a core achievement of his policies, asserting that less dependence on foreign alliances had strengthened the nation amidst ongoing global and domestic challenges.

