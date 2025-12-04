LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA putin itc-maurya latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA
LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

Vladimir Putin’s so-called “ghost train” is an armoured, unmarked luxury rail convoy designed to move him secretly between residences and command centres. The train avoids public schedules, uses concealed routes, and connects to private, guarded railway lines linked to bunkers. It features heavy security, advanced communications, and lavish interiors, including offices, medical facilities, and spa areas. Putin reportedly increased his use since 2021, as trains are harder to track than aircraft. Construction and upgrades have cost tens of millions of dollars from state budgets.

What Is Putin’s ‘Ghost Train’? Inside the Armoured, Unmarked Rail System Shielding His Movements
What Is Putin’s ‘Ghost Train’? Inside the Armoured, Unmarked Rail System Shielding His Movements

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 4, 2025 17:52:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

The rail convoy, the Russian president’s so-called “ghost train,” is an armoured luxury train that allows him to make a secret journey between his main residences and command centres around Russia.

 

What causes it to be called a “ghost train”

The train lacks standard identifying numbers, does not appear on public timetables, nor does its presence at the stations is never announced. Consequently, tracking it becomes an extremely complex task. On the other hand, rail enthusiasts claim that the train often operates with two locomotives and special dome‑shaped antenna cars, but that information about its routes and schedules remains classified.

 

Secret railway network

According to investigations, Putin’s main residences in the vicinity of Moscow, Sochi, and Valdai include connections formed by dedicated spur lines and private stations that are fenced off and guarded by security forces. These lines are thought to be linked with underground bunkers and secure facilities so the train can operate and be stationed beyond the reach of the public.

 

Security and technology

Various sources have given a similar description about the train being heavily armoured, having bulletproof walls, doors and windows, and the communication systems being protected and placed in the white dome on the roof. According to former security officials, the president started using the train more frequently from the year 2021 because flights are easy to track using open-source radar, while train movements are far less accessible to see.

 

Inside the train

The leaked brochures and photos indicate a composition of more than 20 cars that includes a private office, secure communications rooms, a medical suite, a gym, spa area, and even a beauty or skincare salon. Media reports have suggested that the cost involved in the construction and renovation of the train and its special cars runs into tens of millions of dollars, which is all coming from the Russian state rail contracts and security budgets.

ALSO READ: Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: ‘India and Russia share a time-tested bond shaping global security’ Says Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: armoured trainhome-hero-pos-10Kremlin securityluxury train Russiaprivate rail linesPutin ghost trainRussian president trainsecret railway networksecure communicationsunderground bunkersuntraceable transport

RELATED News

Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

‘Weight’ No More: WHO Releases First-Ever Guidelines On GLP-1 Obesity Drugs- What They Are, Availability, And Pricing | Explained

Putin’s 2-Day India Visit: How Russian President Flew To New Delhi Without Any Worries Despite ICC Arrest Warrant? Everything Explained

China Earthquake: Strong 6.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Xinjiang Region – What We Know

5,000 Women Recruited, Trained Online For Suicide Bombing – Masood Azhar Reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad Women Wing’s Alarming Expansion

LATEST NEWS

Putin’s India Visit: Major Traffic Curbs In Delhi, Multi-Layer Security Near Airport And Lutyens Zone- Check Alternative Routes

ICSI Proposes Principle-Based Approach To Address Climate Change

‘Because Of Him, I Ruined My Career…’ Katrina Kaif’s Messy Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor Left Her In Ruins, Admits To Making A Mistake, Claims New Interview

Sonia Gandhi Urges Centre To Take Action On Air Pollution, Says Children, Elderly Suffering

Sunil Narine Joins Elite List, Becomes 3rd Bowler To Pick 600 T20 Wickets; Check Who Are The Other Bowlers In The List

Redefining Indulgence: How Pawan Saluja is Scaling Indulge Creamery into India’s Next Café Destination

Spotify Wrapped 2025: From Arijit Singh To Raj Shamani, Find Out The Most Streamed Indian Artist Of The Year

Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

CAT 2025 Answer Key OUT: Direct Link to Download IIM CAT Answer Key PDF 2025, Check Last Offical Date to Raise Objections

Putin’s 2-Day India Visit: What Is The Per Night Cost Of ‘Chanakya Suite’ Where Russian President Will Stay? The 4,600 Sq Ft Room Comes With 12-Seat Dining Room, Sauna And Fully-Equipped Gym

Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President
Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President
Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President
Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

QUICK LINKS