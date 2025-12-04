Putin’s Secret ‘Ghost Train’: Inside the Armoured, Untraceable Rail Network Built for the Russian President

The rail convoy, the Russian president’s so-called “ghost train,” is an armoured luxury train that allows him to make a secret journey between his main residences and command centres around Russia.

What causes it to be called a “ghost train”

The train lacks standard identifying numbers, does not appear on public timetables, nor does its presence at the stations is never announced. Consequently, tracking it becomes an extremely complex task. On the other hand, rail enthusiasts claim that the train often operates with two locomotives and special dome‑shaped antenna cars, but that information about its routes and schedules remains classified.

Secret railway network

According to investigations, Putin’s main residences in the vicinity of Moscow, Sochi, and Valdai include connections formed by dedicated spur lines and private stations that are fenced off and guarded by security forces. These lines are thought to be linked with underground bunkers and secure facilities so the train can operate and be stationed beyond the reach of the public.

Security and technology

Various sources have given a similar description about the train being heavily armoured, having bulletproof walls, doors and windows, and the communication systems being protected and placed in the white dome on the roof. According to former security officials, the president started using the train more frequently from the year 2021 because flights are easy to track using open-source radar, while train movements are far less accessible to see.

Inside the train

The leaked brochures and photos indicate a composition of more than 20 cars that includes a private office, secure communications rooms, a medical suite, a gym, spa area, and even a beauty or skincare salon. Media reports have suggested that the cost involved in the construction and renovation of the train and its special cars runs into tens of millions of dollars, which is all coming from the Russian state rail contracts and security budgets.

ALSO READ: Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: ‘India and Russia share a time-tested bond shaping global security’ Says Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov