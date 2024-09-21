Quad Summits: From Virtual 2021 To Wilmington 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as they approach the ends of their terms—January 20, 2025, for Biden and October 1 for Kishida. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be in attendance.

This year’s Quad Leaders’ Summit, originally scheduled for India, has moved to Wilmington, Delaware, at the request of U.S. President Joe Biden. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday to kick off his three-day visit.

The summit serves as a farewell for both Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as they approach the ends of their terms—January 20, 2025, for Biden and October 1 for Kishida. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be in attendance.

Here’s a recap of previous Quad summits.