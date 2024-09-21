Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Quad Summits: From Virtual 2021 To Wilmington 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as they approach the ends of their terms—January 20, 2025, for Biden and October 1 for Kishida. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be in attendance.

Quad Summits: From Virtual 2021 To Wilmington 2024

This year’s Quad Leaders’ Summit, originally scheduled for India, has moved to Wilmington, Delaware, at the request of U.S. President Joe Biden. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday to kick off his three-day visit.

The summit serves as a farewell for both Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as they approach the ends of their terms—January 20, 2025, for Biden and October 1 for Kishida. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be in attendance.

Here’s a recap of previous Quad summits.

Timeline of Quad Leaders’ Summits

May 20, 2023 (Hiroshima, Japan)

  • Format: In-person
  • Attending Leaders: PM Anthony Albanese, PM Narendra Modi, PM Fumio Kishida, President Joe Biden
  • Notes: Originally set to take place in Sydney after the G7 summit, the meeting was relocated to Hiroshima due to President Biden’s last-minute postponement related to debt ceiling negotiations. The summit lasted approximately 50 minutes.

May 24, 2022 (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Format: In-person
  • Attending Leaders: PM Anthony Albanese, PM Narendra Modi, PM Fumio Kishida, President Joe Biden
  • Notes: Anthony Albanese was inaugurated as Australia’s 31st prime minister on May 23, just before the summit. The meeting lasted about 2 hours.

March 3, 2022 (Virtual)

  • Format: Video Call
  • Attending Leaders: PM Scott Morrison, PM Narendra Modi, PM Fumio Kishida, President Joe Biden
  • Notes: Initiated and hosted by the United States, the leaders discussed the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine during this 70-minute call.

Sept 24, 2021 (Washington, DC)

  • Format: In-person
  • Attending Leaders: PM Scott Morrison, PM Narendra Modi, PM Yoshihide Suga, President Joe Biden
  • Notes: This was the first in-person summit, with PM Suga attending shortly after announcing his resignation. The meeting lasted approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.

March 12, 2021 (Virtual)

  • Format: Video Call
  • Attending Leaders: PM Scott Morrison, PM Narendra Modi, PM Yoshihide Suga, President Joe Biden
  • Notes: This was the inaugural Quad Leaders’ Summit, which lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Filed under

Joe biden PM Narendra Modi PM Yoshihide Suga Quad Quad Leaders' Summits

