Raw Milk Products Pulled From Shelves Across California Over Avian Flu Concerns

California has issued a statewide recall of Raw Farm milk and cream products due to bird flu contamination fears. The recall spans products made between November 9–27. Authorities warn against consuming raw dairy, citing health risks, though no illnesses have been reported yet.

The California health authorities have recalled raw milk products distributed by Raw Farm, LLC due to contamination fears associated with bird flu. The California Department of Public Health initiated the recall of milk and cream products from all facilities due to multiple avian influenza virus detections at production and retail sites.

Initially, the recall focused on particular lot codes but has expanded since then to include all raw milk and cream products from the period between November 9 and November 27 and lot codes from 20241109 to 20241127. The products that have been recalled haven’t caused any illnesses as yet.

The CDPH has also warned consumers against using other products from Raw Farm, such as cheese, kefir, and pet food toppers, for potential contamination risks. Furthermore, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has quarantined Raw Farm, which resulted in the cessation of its dairy product distribution.

According to the CDPH, “Testing has indicated the presence of bird flu contamination at various stages, including retail and storage facilities.”

Bird Flu Cases Continue To Increase

California is leading the pack in an avian influenza outbreak with 31 confirmed human cases of H5N1 bird flu in the state and 57 cases reported nationally so far this year. The majority of the cases are traced back to direct contact with infected cattle. Across the nation, 695 dairy herds, more than 10,000 wild birds, and 112 million poultry have tested positive for bird flu, according to the CDPH.

Raw milk is very dangerous to health, as it has not passed through pasteurization. These milk may contain harmful bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. The California Department of Public Health together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise against consumption of raw milk because of dangers.

Whereas advocates of raw milk attribute some health benefits, the health officers argue the dangers with regard to the bird flu outbreaks. “Bird flu virus levels can be high in raw milk from infected cows and human cases have been linked to handling or consuming such products,” CDPH stated.

Views Of The Experts

Raw Farm CEO Mark McAfee earlier argued that their milk products do not contain the active bird flu virus. “Testing shows dead flu virus and antibodies, but no live pathogens,” he said in an interview. Health authorities continue to claim that the virus could still pose infection risks if it is inhaled or consumed as contaminated raw milk.

The CDC has assured the public that pasteurized milk is safe since the heating kills all the harmful viruses and bacteria. “Pasteurization is the best way to prevent milk from getting contaminated,” said a CDC spokesperson.

To curb the outbreak, California has issued protective gear for dairy workers and farmers that handle infected cattle. Workers are advised to use personal protective equipment to reduce chances of exposure.

