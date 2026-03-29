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Home > World News > ‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

Iran has named US officers it claims ordered the deadly Minab school strike using a Tomahawk missile

Iran Names US Officers Over School Strike (Images: X)
Iran Names US Officers Over School Strike (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 29, 2026 16:03:39 IST

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‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

Iran has dramatically raised the stakes in its retaliation for the Minab school bombing by naming U.S. military officers who they claim issued the order for the bombing. This has occurred just a few short weeks after bombing occurred of a school in southern Iran, resulting in a significant number of innocent deaths, particularly children.

The strike was against the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab during the early days of the current war. According to Iranian officials, the attack used the Tomahawk cruise missile, which the U.S. is widely believed to have used throughout the conflict.

Iran says, ‘Remember these criminals’

According to reports, the Iranian government also made a strong statement when naming the military personnel that the Iranian government believes were behind the decision to execute the mission. In this statement, the Iranian government urged the global community to hold these individuals accountable by stating, “Remember these criminals.”

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The action of identifying individual U.S. military personnel represents an important step forward for Iran’s effort to hold accountable individuals, rather than just governments. This action was taken in response to growing anger among the Iranian citizenry regarding the number of innocent people killed as a consequence of this bombing.

A Strike That Shocked The World

The Minab school attack is currently being reported to be one of the worst attacks in this conflict to date. The loss of life is estimated to be over 150 people, many of whom were children attending school at the time of the strike.

According to reports from various global news sources and experts, a US Tomahawk missile was used in this attack, as evidenced by video footage, satellite imagery, and analysis of the debris, while formal investigations continue.

The US Government has denied any direct involvement in this act, stating that it has yet to find any conclusive evidence regarding the strike.

To further complicate things, U.S. leaders, including Donald Trump, suggested at one point that this may have been an action taken by Iran, but provided no evidence to support this statement.

Question Marks On Targeting Intelligence

There are also reports indicating that this strike may have occurred due to the use of outdated or faulty intelligence, including information indicating that the area struck was previously identified as a military facility and may have resulted in a case of mistaken identification during an attack.

There is great concern about the legality of such an attack (schools are protected targets under international law) and about the high number of civilian casualties in this incident raises further questions about accountability for this incident and calls for an independent investigation of the matter.

Also Read: Iran Warns US Of ‘Ground Attack’ Plot, Says American Troops Will Be ‘Set On Fire,’ Alleges Public Talks Are Cover For ‘Secret’ Invasion    

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‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

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‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

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‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People
‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People
‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People
‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

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