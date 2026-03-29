Iran Warns US Of ‘Ground Attack’ Plot, Says American Troops Will Be ‘Set On Fire,’ Alleges Public Talks Are Cover For ‘Secret’ Invasion

Tensions in the Middle East are getting more intense as Iran openly warned the United States about any possible military move. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country is fully ready if American troops enter Iranian soil.

According to IRNA news agency, he criticised Donald Trump for showing interest in talks while allegedly planning something else behind the scenes. He said, “The enemy is openly sending a message of negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack.” He also gave a sharp warning, adding, “Our men are waiting for the arrival of American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire.”

Deadly Attack Near Key Waterway

At the same time, violence has already taken lives. Reports say that on Sunday, US-Israeli strikes hit a quay in an Iranian port city close to the Strait of Hormuz, which is a very important global shipping route.

Iranian state media reported that five people were killed and four others were injured. IRNA described the attack by saying, “The American-Zionist enemy carried out a criminal attack at the quay of Bandar Khamir, killing five people and injuring four others.” The incident has added to the growing anger in Iran.

Fresh Israeli Strikes Across Iran

Soon after, Israel said it had carried out another round of strikes across Iran. This happened just hours after people in Tehran heard massive explosions across the city.

As per reports, in a statement posted on X, the Israel Defense Forces said these strikes targeted weapons storage sites, production facilities, and air defence systems. The announcement showed that the military action is still ongoing and expanding.

US Plans Longer Military Action

Meanwhile, a report by The Washington Post said the US is preparing for a longer conflict. According to the report, the Pentagon is getting ready for weeks of possible ground operations inside Iran.

These plans may include missions by Special Operations forces as well as regular infantry troops. However, it is still not clear whether Trump will approve such moves. The US has already sent Marines to the region and is planning to deploy thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne.

Conflict Spreads Beyond Borders

The situation is also spreading beyond Iran. Israel said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, showing how more groups are joining the conflict.

In its statement, the military said it “has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat.” It also warned people, saying, “The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.”

Iran Issues Fresh Threats

According to reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has made new threats. It said it could target US universities in the Middle East after claiming that recent strikes destroyed two Iranian universities.

In its statement, the IRGC demanded that the US condemn the bombing of universities. It set a deadline as well, saying this should be done by noon local time on Monday, further increasing pressure in an already tense situation.