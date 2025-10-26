Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Ole Miss rallies for signature win at No. 13 Oklahoma Trinidad Chambliss threw for 315 yards and a touchdown and Kewan Lacy ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Ole Miss to a 34-26 Southeastern Conference win over No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla. Chambliss connected with tight end Trace Bruckler for an 8-yard score to cap an 11-play, 75-yard, fourth-quarter drive and give the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) a 31-26 lead with 11:33 remaining. Ole Miss had been trailing 26-25 after giving up a 25-13 second-half lead. NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets in home opener Jamal Murray had 23 points, Nikola Jokic notched his second straight triple-double to start the season and the Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 133-111 on Saturday night in Denver's home opener. Christian Braun scored 20 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 points two nights after posting a career-high 50 for Denver, which had seven players score in double figures and shot 51.2% (43 of 84) from the field. Baseball-Yamamoto goes the distance, gets Dodgers back on track in World Series Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto flipped the World Series script in favor of the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who are headed home for three games and flying high after a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Yamamoto was spectacular while pitching a complete game, striking out eight batters and walking none, while Will Smith drove in three runs, including a solo home run in the seventh inning that put the Dodgers ahead for good. NFL to investigate Ravens about Lamar Jackson's practice participation The NFL is investigating the day-after change to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's practice participation status. The Ravens could be disciplined after originally announcing Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice before changing that Saturday to indicate he was limited. Nick Mangold, former star center for Jets, dies at age 41 Former New York Jets All-Pro center Nick Mangold died following complications from kidney disease on Saturday night. He was 41. "Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets chairman Woody Johnson said. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family." Falcons WR Drake London, QB Michael Penix inactive vs. Dolphins Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Drake London is inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Dolphins. London, who had no injury designation on Friday, was downgraded to questionable with a hip injury on Saturday before being ruled out on Sunday. Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) active, set to play vs. Jets After a one-week absence, Cincinnati Bengals standout defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to return Sunday against the visiting New York Jets. Hendrickson, who was listed as questionable with a hip injury, is active despite failing to practice on Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Report: Texas QB Arch Manning sustains concussion vs. Miss. State Quarterback Arch Manning sustained a concussion on the first play in overtime during No. 22 Texas' 45-38 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday, ESPN reported. Manning's helmet appeared to bounce off the field following a hit from defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones at the conclusion of a 13-yard scramble play. NHL roundup: Milestone night for Lightning trio in win Anthony Cirelli scored a go-ahead power-play goal with 3:15 left, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman recorded milestone points and the Tampa Bay Lightning were victorious for the first time on home ice, 4-3, over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. In the second period in a 1-1 match, Kucherov, who had two assists, reached 1,000 career points with the secondary helper on Jake Guentzel's second marker, with the entire team jumping onto the ice to celebrate with the star right wing. Kucherov joined former Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos as the only players to reach 1,000 points with the franchise. Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston to make debut vs. Panthers The Buffalo Bills are coming out of their bye week healthier, with rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston active and tight end Dalton Kincaid back in action for Sunday's game against the host Carolina Panthers. Hairston was Buffalo's first-round pick (30th overall) in this year's draft. However, he began his first season on injured reserve after sustaining an LCL sprain in his right knee during training camp in July.

