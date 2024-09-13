Russia Expels Six British Diplomats, Accuses Them Of Espionage

On Friday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the revocation of accreditation for six British diplomats in Moscow, accusing them of engaging in espionage and sabotage.

On Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the revocation of accreditation for six British diplomats in Moscow, accusing them of engaging in espionage and sabotage. This move underscores the Kremlin’s displeasure with what it perceives as London’s pivotal role in supporting Ukraine.

Britain Denies Allegations

The UK government dismissed Russia’s accusations as “completely baseless.” According to Britain, this action is a retaliatory measure following the UK’s expulsion of the Russian defense attaché and the removal of diplomatic status from several Russian properties in May.

Diplomatic Timing and Tensions

The expulsions were announced just hours before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s meeting in Washington with U.S. President Joe Biden. This meeting is a crucial step towards securing approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia. President Vladimir Putin has warned that such a move would signify direct Western involvement in the conflict.

Impact of Weapons Delivery

The delivery of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, intended for use against Ukraine, has heightened tensions and accelerated discussions about Ukraine’s access to long-range missiles. Both Russia and Iran have denied these deliveries.

FSB’s Claims Against British Diplomats

The FSB claimed to have documents showing that a British Foreign Office department responsible for Eastern Europe and Central Asia was involved in escalating political and military tensions. The FSB stated, “The facts revealed give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the directorate as threatening the security of the Russian Federation.”

British Government’s Response

A British Foreign Office spokesperson responded, “The Russian authorities revoked the diplomatic accreditation of six UK diplomats in Russia last month, following action taken by the UK government in response to Russian state directed activity across Europe and in the UK.” The spokesperson emphasized, “We are unapologetic about protecting our national interests.”

Surveillance and Media Coverage

Russian state TV has named the expelled diplomats and broadcast their photographs, along with surveillance footage showing one of the diplomats meeting someone. The FSB claimed, “The English did not take our hints about the need to stop this practice (of carrying out intelligence activities inside Russia), so we decided to expel these six to begin with.”

Further Accusations and Diplomatic Fallout

The FSB further alleged that the British diplomats had recruited Russian teenagers, organized provocations, and held discussions with opposition figures at the British ambassador’s Moscow residence. The Izvestia newspaper reported that the British diplomats were accused of attempting to create divisions within Russian society and working with MI6 operatives.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Statement

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the British embassy’s actions as exceeding the bounds of the Vienna diplomatic conventions. Zakharova stated, “More importantly, it is not just a question of formality and non-compliance with declared activities, but of subversive actions aimed at damaging our people,” in a Telegram post.

