Russia Has Made ‘Significant Concessions’ Toward Ukraine Peace Deal: US VP JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Russia has taken “significant concessions” in peace talks over the Ukraine war and expressed wariness about recent developments.

Speaking on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press with Kristen Welker’, the US Vice President said Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be softening his stance, particularly regarding Ukraine’s future security.

VP Vance praises Trump’s commitment to ending the war in Ukraine: “The President has applied more economic pressure to the Russians to stop this war than Biden did in three years…This is the energetic diplomacy that’s going to bring this war to a close.” pic.twitter.com/AB2BcBx7jq — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) August 24, 2025

“I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three-and-a-half years of this conflict,” Vance reportedly said.