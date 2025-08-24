LIVE TV
Russia Has Made 'Significant Concessions' Toward Ukraine Peace Deal: US VP JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance said Russia has made key concessions in Ukraine peace talks, acknowledging Kyiv's sovereignty and opening up to security guarantees. Meanwhile, Trump has warned Moscow to show peace progress in two weeks or face new sanctions.

VP JD Vance says Russia has made major concessions in Ukraine peace talks, including accepting Kyiv's sovereignty and possible global security guarantees. (Photo: X)
VP JD Vance says Russia has made major concessions in Ukraine peace talks, including accepting Kyiv's sovereignty and possible global security guarantees. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 21:07:03 IST

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Russia has taken “significant concessions” in peace talks over the Ukraine war and expressed wariness about recent developments.

Speaking on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press with Kristen Welker’, the US Vice President said Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be softening his stance, particularly regarding Ukraine’s future security.

“I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three-and-a-half years of this conflict,” Vance reportedly said.

