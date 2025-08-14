LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace

Russia insists on its 2024 demands to end the war: Ukraine must withdraw from key regions, drop its NATO bid, and recognize annexed territories. Putin meets Trump in Alaska Friday; Washington hopes for softer terms. Ukraine rejects the plan, demanding a ceasefire first and refusing to cede land.

Russia has seized almost 19% of Ukrainian territory since the war began
Russia has seized almost 19% of Ukrainian territory since the war began

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 01:59:53 IST

Russia said on Wednesday that its position on ending the war in Ukraine has not changed since President Vladimir Putin outlined his conditions last year. These include the full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from key regions and Ukraine giving up its plans to join NATO.

Putin is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday for the first U.S.-Russia summit since 2021. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to end the war. Trump has said a settlement would likely require both sides to exchange some of the territory they currently control.

Russia Controls Almost One-Fifth of Ukraine

As of now, Russia occupies 19% of Ukraine, which includes full control of Crimea and Luhansk. Also, more than 70% of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, as well as small areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, are under Russian control.

There have been media reports suggesting that Washington believes Putin may soften his demands. However, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Alexei Fadeev told reporters that Moscow’s stance is the same as when Putin made his June 14, 2024, speech.

Ukraine Had Rejected All the Demands of Russia

Putin set out his key demands in the speech, which said Ukrainian troops must leave the parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson still under Kyiv’s control. He also demanded that Ukraine must formally abandon its bid to join NATO, and the country must commit to remaining neutral. He stated that the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine be protected and that it be recognized that Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson are parts of Russia.

However, Ukraine had dismissed these demands as an unacceptable ultimatum. Kyiv has consistently said it will never recognize Russian control over its territory, and most of the world recognizes Ukraine’s borders as they were in 1991. Based on the current battle lines, Putin’s plan would mean Ukraine losing an additional 21,000 square kilometers (8,100 square miles) of land.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has demanded that Russia must first agree to a ceasefire before talks on territory can happen.

Also Read: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire

Tags: russiaukraine

RELATED News

Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
Alaska Summit: Donald Trump Ultimatum to Russia – Peace in Ukraine or Consequences
Trump Aims for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire at Alaska Summit: French Prez Macron
20 Dead, Dozens Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes off Italy’s Lampedusa
“India Has Not Caved In To US Pressure In Trade Talks “: Former Diplomat Vikas Swarup

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Launched By Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal In Dibrugarh
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction
Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?