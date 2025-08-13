Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Russia wants Ukraine to give up control of the entire eastern Donetsk region as part of a proposed ceasefire. He made the statement on Tuesday, ahead of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, where land swap proposals will be a key topic.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv, which still controls about 9,000 square kilometres (3,500 square miles) of Donetsk, would reject the demand. He called it unconstitutional and warned it would encourage more Russian aggression in the future. He also described Putin’s invitation to the US as a “personal victory” for the Russian leader.

Heavy Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces in Donetsk

Meanwhile, fighting in Donetsk has intensified. Ukraine’s army sent reserves to defend against Russian advances near the cities of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. Ukrainian officials said their troops were facing “difficult” battles in the area, with small Russian units trying to break through. Some Russian groups have been destroyed, while others are still fighting.

The conflict in Donetsk began in 2014 with Moscow-backed separatists and escalated after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. In the last three days, Russian forces have pushed 17 kilometres (10 miles) past Ukrainian lines, according to Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst from Finland’s Black Bird Group.

Russia has also surrounded the destroyed town of Kostiantynivka, one of the last urban areas Ukraine holds in Donetsk, and is trying to encircle Pokrovsk. Paroinen said Ukraine’s ability to stop further advances depends heavily on the number and quality of its reserves.

Reports Say Russian Forces Moving Swiftly Into Ukraine

Ukraine’s DeepState blog, which has close ties to the military, described the situation as “quite chaotic.” It reported that Russian troops are moving deeper into Ukrainian territory, trying to consolidate gains and prepare for more attacks.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said Russia’s gains in Dobropillia are significant but do not yet represent a major breakthrough at the operational level.

As the battles continue, European leaders are hoping to gain Trump’s support for Ukraine during an emergency virtual summit on Wednesday. This comes just before the Alaska talks, which could have major implications for the war’s next phase.

