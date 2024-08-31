Saturday, August 31, 2024

Russia Secures Control of Kirove Settlement in Donetsk Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian forces have taken control of the Kirove settlement in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, according to a statement from Russia's defense ministry.

Russia Secures Control of Kirove Settlement in Donetsk Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian forces have taken control of the Kirove settlement in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, according to a statement from Russia’s defense ministry on Saturday. This marks a continuation of Moscow’s strategy to strengthen its hold on key areas in the war-torn region.

The capture of Kirove reflects Russia’s ongoing efforts to make incremental gains in Donetsk, a region that has been a focal point of intense fighting since the beginning of the conflict. The advance comes as Ukrainian forces push forward with their own operations, including a recent cross-border attack into Russia’s Kursk region launched on August 6, signaling a shift in tactics as Kyiv seeks to regain momentum on the battlefield.

Donetsk is one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed, alongside Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. However, these annexations remain largely unrecognized internationally, with Kyiv and Western nations condemning them as illegal and illegitimate. Despite Russia’s assertions, control over these territories remains contested, and fighting continues unabated.

The strategic significance of Donetsk, rich in industrial resources and crucial for Russia’s land corridor to Crimea, makes it a primary target for Moscow’s military ambitions. Kirove’s capture, while a small tactical victory, highlights the broader ongoing struggle for control in eastern Ukraine, where both sides continue to clash over key settlements and territory.

This is a developing story

Tags:

Donetsk Region Kirove settlement russia Russia's defense ministry ukraine
addBlock

Recent Post

When Aishwarya Rai Reacted To Abhishek Bachchan’s Remark On Daily Disagreements

When Aishwarya Rai Reacted To Abhishek Bachchan’s Remark On Daily Disagreements

US Rejects Proposal to Deploy Contractors for F-16 Maintenance in Ukraine Amid Safety Concerns

US Rejects Proposal to Deploy Contractors for F-16 Maintenance in Ukraine Amid Safety Concerns

Woman Accuses BJP Workers of Misbehavior on Vande Bharat Train Flagged Off by PM Modi

Woman Accuses BJP Workers of Misbehavior on Vande Bharat Train Flagged Off by PM Modi

Giant ‘Doughnut’ Structure Discovered in Earth’s Molten Core Reveals Hidden Secrets

Giant ‘Doughnut’ Structure Discovered in Earth’s Molten Core Reveals Hidden Secrets

Harris vs. Trump: A Deep Dive Into Contrasting Climate Change & Energy Visions Of Two Presendential Nominees

Harris vs. Trump: A Deep Dive Into Contrasting Climate Change & Energy Visions Of Two...

Four Local Escorts Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Claims Aid Agency

Four Local Escorts Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Claims Aid Agency

IMA Urges National Task Force For Central Law On Violence Against Doctors, Declares Hospitals As Safe Zones

IMA Urges National Task Force For Central Law On Violence Against Doctors, Declares Hospitals As...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox