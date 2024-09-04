Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, a prominent figure on the international stage, submitted his resignation on Wednesday amid an anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. The 43-year-old minister, known for his active role in advocating Ukraine’s cause globally, did not provide a specific reason for stepping down. Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that Kuleba’s resignation would be discussed at the next parliamentary session.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled last week that changes within the Cabinet were imminent, as he aims to strengthen the government nearly two and a half years into Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to Davyd Arakhamiia, a leader in Zelenskyy’s party, over half of the current Cabinet members are expected to be replaced, with resignations occurring on Wednesday and new appointments slated for Thursday.

Kuleba has been a key figure in Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts since the war began, second only to President Zelenskyy in representing Ukraine’s interests abroad. His high-profile engagements include meetings with world leaders and a notable visit to China in July, marking the highest-level Ukrainian visit since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Kuleba has served as Ukraine’s foreign minister since March 2020.

Russian Strikes Devastate Ukrainian Cities, Killing Civilians

As political changes unfold, Russian missile strikes continue to exact a heavy toll on Ukrainian cities. In one of the most severe attacks since the conflict began, Russian forces struck the western city of Lviv, killing at least seven people and wounding 35 others. Lviv’s Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that among the casualties were a child and a medical worker, with several individuals in critical condition.

In another overnight strike, five people were wounded in Kryvyi Rih, President Zelenskyy’s hometown, as confirmed by regional head Serhii Lysak. The attacks have underscored the ongoing dangers faced by civilians across Ukraine and have intensified calls from Ukrainian leaders for increased military support from the West.

Reacting to the latest wave of attacks, President Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s allies to provide more advanced weaponry, including long-range systems capable of reaching deeper into Russian territory. “We need more range,” Zelenskyy emphasized, highlighting the pressing need for defensive and offensive capabilities to counter Russia’s ongoing aggression.

Missile Attack on Poltava: One of the Deadliest Strikes of the War

The deadly strikes on Lviv came just a day after a devastating missile attack on the city of Poltava, where two ballistic missiles targeted a military academy and an adjacent hospital. The attack resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people and injured over 200 others, marking one of the deadliest Russian strikes since the war began.

The missiles ripped through the main building of the Poltava Military Institute of Communication, causing multiple floors to collapse. The strike occurred shortly after an air-raid alert sounded, prompting many individuals to head towards bomb shelters. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric” and pointing to the indiscriminate nature of Russian missile assaults on civilian areas.

Poltava, located approximately 350 kilometers southeast of Kyiv, lies along the main transportation routes between the Ukrainian capital and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city near the Russian border. The attack on Poltava occurred amid heightened military activity, with Ukrainian forces pushing into Russia’s Kursk region following a surprise incursion that began on August 6. Meanwhile, Russian forces have intensified their operations in eastern Ukraine, adding to the growing human toll of the conflict.

Humanitarian Impact and the Urgent Call for International Support

The relentless missile attacks have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with cities like Lviv and Poltava bearing the brunt of Russian aggression. The targeting of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and educational institutions, has drawn widespread condemnation from international human rights organizations and governments worldwide.

As the war drags on, Ukraine’s leaders continue to press for more substantial international military and financial support. President Zelenskyy’s appeal for advanced weaponry and defense systems reflects a strategic need to bolster Ukraine’s defensive and offensive capabilities against an increasingly unpredictable Russian onslaught.

