Russia Warns US, South Korea and Japan Against Security Alliance Targetting North Korea

Russia Warns US, South Korea and Japan Against Security Alliance Targetting North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the US, South Korea and Japan against forming a security alliance aimed at North Korea during a visit to Pyongyang. Russia and North Korea’s military ties have deepened, with North Korea supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, joint US-South Korea-Japan drills continue amid ongoing regional tensions.

Russia has warned the US, South Korea and Japan against forming an alliance targetting North Kore
Russia has warned the US, South Korea and Japan against forming an alliance targetting North Korea amid rising military cooperation between Russia and Pyongyang. (Image courtesy: X/@DougAMacgregor)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 18:09:19 IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday issued a strong warning to the US, South Korea and Japan against forming a security alliance with an eye on North Korea, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday. 

Russia’s Message to US, South Korea and Japan

Lavrov made these remarks during his visit to North Korea’s eastern city of Wonsan, where he met with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui to discuss military and economic cooperation among other things.

“We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia,” Lavrov told reporters, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

Growing Military Cooperation Between Russia and North Korea

Russia and North Korea have witnessed growing ties in recent years. North Korea has reportedly sent troops and ammunition to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, while receiving military and economic aid in return. 

This seemingly deepening partnership has sparked concern among the US, South Korea, and others that Russia might share sensitive technology with North Korea to advance its nuclear and missile programs.

US, South Korea and Japan Respond With Military Drills

As a response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program, the US, South Korea and Japan have been increasing their joint military exercises. Just a day before Lavrov’s warning, the three nations conducted a joint air drill involving US nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula, the AP reported. 

According to the report, top military leaders from the three countries also urged North Korea to stop activities threatening regional security. Pyongyang, however, views these drills as rehearsals for invasion and insists that its nuclear weapons development is a necessary measure to ensure self-defense against American threats.

Russia Backs North Korea’s Nuclear Ambitions

Responding to a question about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, Lavrov  recently said, “The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists. We respect North Korea’s aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing a nuclear development,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Choe Son Hui reiterated North Korea’s “unconditional” support for Russia’s fight in Ukraine, calling the relationship “the invincible alliance.” Lavrov also thanked North Korea for sending troops to help repel a Ukrainian attack near Russia’s Kursk region.

Kim Jong Un Inaugurates Beach Resort in Wonsan to Boost Tourism

Wonsan city, where the meeting took place, recently opened a massive beach resort with the capacity of hosting nearly 20,000 visitors. Lavrov expressed hope for increased Russian tourism in the region, reportedly saying Moscow would “do everything we can to facilitate this, creating conditions for this, including air travel.”

The resort’s opening comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s seeks to boost tourism and provide impetus to the country’s struggling economy, though the full reopening of borders to Western tourists remains uncertain.

Tags: kim jong un, north korea news, sergey lavrov, US-South Korea-Japan drills

