An-24 Plane, Carrying 50 People Onboard, Crashes In Russia’s Far East

A Russian plane, Antonov-24, that crashed with over 43 people onboard surfaced on Thursday. A 17-second clip shared by state television news RT displayed the aircraft, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, being engulfed in large clouds of smoke and dust just after landing.

According to the state-owned news agency, TASS, “The latest reports suggested the fuselage was found to be on fire, and debris was found in the Amur region.”

Regional Governor Vasily Orlov wrote on Telegram, “The Plane went missing from radar as it headed to the city of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.”