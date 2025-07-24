An24 Plane Crash Kills 49 Passengers: Where Was The Soviet Era Plane Headed?

In the latest deadliest plane crash, a Russian passenger aircraft operated by Angara Airlines crashed in the eastern Amur region on Thursday, killing all 49 people on board, including five children and six crew members.

The state-run news agency TASS reported the preliminary cause as “crew error during landing due to poor visibility.” The An-24 aircraft disappeared from radar while approaching its destination, Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region near the Chinese border. Authorities confirmed the aircraft lost contact during a second landing attempt. The plane had earlier taken off from Blagoveshchensk and was expected to land in Tynda.

Aircraft Disappears from Radar During Second Landing Attempt

The An-24 aircraft, belonging to the Siberian-based Angara Airlines, vanished from radar as it made a second attempt to land at Tynda airport. According to Governor Vasily Orlov of the Amur region, air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane, which had circled around after an unsuccessful initial landing.

No distress call was made before the aircraft lost communication. Reports indicate that the weather conditions were poor, with low visibility due to cloud cover, and the region is known for its challenging terrain, including thick forests and mountains.

Emergency Helicopters Locate Wreckage Near Tynda

Search and rescue teams from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations began operations shortly after the plane lost contact. A Mi-8 helicopter from the Federal Air Transport Agency later located the burnt remains of the aircraft’s fuselage on a mountainside, around 16 kilometres from Tynda. Videos shared by emergency responders on Telegram showed the charred debris scattered among dense trees. The Ministry confirmed, “The fuselage of the plane, which is on fire, was discovered. Rescuers continue to proceed to the scene of the incident.”

No Survivors In The Crash

Emergency services reported that no signs of survivors were visible from the air. RIA Novosti, citing preliminary information from rescue officials, stated that everyone on board the flight was presumed dead.

The passenger list included 43 passengers and six crew members. Among the passengers were five children. The aircraft’s fiery crash in the remote and rugged region has complicated immediate recovery efforts. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the crash, focusing on operational protocol and potential violations related to weather conditions and aircraft safety.

