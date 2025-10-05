LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian Drones And Missiles Strike Ukraine, Five Dead, Energy Infrastructure Damaged: What We Know

The attack hit hardest in the western region of Lviv, near the Polish border. Four family members died when their residential building was destroyed.

Representational image (X/@ZelenskyyUa)
Representational image (X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 5, 2025 17:44:59 IST

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine, hitting multiple regions with missiles and drones, officials said on Sunday. At least five people were killed, and civilian infrastructure, including energy and gas facilities, was severely damaged, reported Reuters.

The attack hit hardest in the western region of Lviv, near the Polish border. Four family members died when their residential building was destroyed, local prosecutors said. Nearby, 10 homes were damaged beyond repair. An industrial park in Lviv’s regional capital also caught fire, leaving parts of the city without electricity. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi urged residents to stay indoors as authorities worked to control the fires.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyi described the Lviv strike as the largest of the war in the region. He said it involved 140 drones and 23 missiles. Reuters reported hearing explosions across the morning sky as air defences engaged the incoming attacks. Rescue workers in the affected village dug through rubble, with only the building’s foundation left.

In southeastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 10 others injured. More than 73,000 customers lost power, though over 20,000 had electricity restored by early afternoon, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Damage to civilian infrastructure was also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Odesa, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. Ukraine’s energy ministry confirmed that gas and power facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv were hit. Naftogaz, the state gas company, said gas infrastructure was damaged but gave no further details, reported Reuters.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it targeted Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities. Svyrydenko called the attacks “another deliberate act of terror against civilians” and said Moscow continued to focus on homes, schools, and energy infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had launched more than 50 missiles and nearly 500 drones. NATO member Poland scrambled jets early Sunday to secure its airspace. Poland’s operational command said both Polish and allied aircraft were on high alert, while ground-based air defence and radar systems were fully prepared. Lithuania also closed Vilnius airport overnight after reports of unidentified balloons approaching.

ALSO READ: Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 5:44 PM IST
