Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

Russia has denied reports claiming it is supplying RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for its JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets. A WION report on Saturday cited a Russian source saying there was “no confirmation” of any such deal.

According to the source, it would be “illogical” for Moscow to engage in military cooperation with Pakistan, especially when “serious and professional observers” are aware of significant upcoming deals with India. “We don’t have such a level of cooperation with Pakistan that would make India uncomfortable,” the source added. The statement suggested that someone might be trying to “compromise the promising cooperation” between Russia and India ahead of high-level meetings.

The clarification came after the Congress attacked the Modi government over media reports suggesting that Russia was planning to supply engines for Pakistan’s Chinese-made JF-17 jets.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “personalised diplomacy,” calling it a failure. In a post on X, Ramesh said, “The government must explain why Russia, once India’s most reliable ally, has ignored New Delhi’s concerns and gone ahead with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan.”

He also claimed that the upgraded JF-17 variant could use the same PL-15 missiles “believed to have been used against India during Operation Sindoor.” Ramesh added that despite Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention in June, the deal appeared to be moving forward.

“The government owes an explanation as to why a trusted partner like Russia is supporting Pakistan, even as India continues to buy S-400 systems and negotiates for Su-57 fighters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised PM Modi, calling him a “balanced, wise, and nationally oriented” leader. Speaking at the Valdai Forum, Putin said he looks forward to visiting India in December and values his “trustworthy” relationship with Modi.

ALSO READ: RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check