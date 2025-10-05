LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

The clarification came after the Congress attacked the Modi government over media reports suggesting that Russia was planning to supply engines for Pakistan’s Chinese-made JF-17 jets.

Vladimir Putin (Photo: X/@KremlinRussia_E)
Vladimir Putin (Photo: X/@KremlinRussia_E)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 5, 2025 11:17:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

Russia has denied reports claiming it is supplying RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for its JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets. A WION report on Saturday cited a Russian source saying there was “no confirmation” of any such deal.

According to the source, it would be “illogical” for Moscow to engage in military cooperation with Pakistan, especially when “serious and professional observers” are aware of significant upcoming deals with India. “We don’t have such a level of cooperation with Pakistan that would make India uncomfortable,” the source added. The statement suggested that someone might be trying to “compromise the promising cooperation” between Russia and India ahead of high-level meetings.

The clarification came after the Congress attacked the Modi government over media reports suggesting that Russia was planning to supply engines for Pakistan’s Chinese-made JF-17 jets.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “personalised diplomacy,” calling it a failure. In a post on X, Ramesh said, “The government must explain why Russia, once India’s most reliable ally, has ignored New Delhi’s concerns and gone ahead with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan.”

He also claimed that the upgraded JF-17 variant could use the same PL-15 missiles “believed to have been used against India during Operation Sindoor.” Ramesh added that despite Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention in June, the deal appeared to be moving forward.

“The government owes an explanation as to why a trusted partner like Russia is supporting Pakistan, even as India continues to buy S-400 systems and negotiates for Su-57 fighters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised PM Modi, calling him a “balanced, wise, and nationally oriented” leader. Speaking at the Valdai Forum, Putin said he looks forward to visiting India in December and values his “trustworthy” relationship with Modi.

ALSO READ: RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 11:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pakistanrussia

RELATED News

This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Unrest In Georgia As Protesters Try To Breach Tbilisi Presidential Palace, Clash With Police: What Exactly Happened
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know
Nobel Prize 2025: Check Full Schedule, Timings, And Where To Watch Live
Syria To Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Bashar al-Assad’s Fall: What To Expect

LATEST NEWS

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast
Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts
Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 06, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Don’t Be Jealous Of Others’ Success
Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know
Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know
Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know
Russia Denies Plans To Supply JF-17 Fighter Jet Engines To Pakistan: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS