RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Narendra Modi government explain why Russia, traditionally one of India’s most reliable strategic allies, appears to have ignored New Delhi’s appeals and is reportedly proceeding with the supply of advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets.

Jairam Ramesh Criticises Modi’s Diplomacy

In a post on social media platform X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “personalised brand of diplomacy,” arguing that it prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests.

“The government must explain why Russia, which was once India’s most reliable strategic ally, has chosen to ignore New Delhi’s appeals and is proceeding with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan,” Jairam said.

Concerns Over Block III JF-17 Variant

Jairam highlighted that the latest Block III variant of the JF-17 fighter jet will feature upgraded engines along with PL-15 missiles, reportedly the same type used against India during Operation Sindoor.

He added, “The IAF chief has also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against us.”

The Congress leader pointed out that multiple news reports suggest the deal is moving forward despite direct interventions by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in June 2025.

Congress Alleges Diplomatic Failures

“The government owes the nation an explanation as to why a long-time and trusted partner like Russia is now providing military support to Pakistan, even as India continues to purchase S-400 missile systems and negotiates for Su-57 stealth fighters from Moscow,” Jairam said.

He added that years of “high-profile summits, choreographed photo opportunities with hugs, and grandstanding on the world stage have failed to yield substantive outcomes.”

“India remains unable to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. Instead, Pakistan’s leadership – including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose communally inflammatory statements provided the immediate backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attack – is being courted very warmly by President Donald Trump and supplied weapons by President Vladimir Putin, all while enjoying unqualified backing from China during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Russia Denies Reports Of Supplying Jet Engines To Pakistan?

According to a WION report, Russia has dismissed reports of supplying RD-93MA engines to Pakistan. The report quotes a Russian source, saying, “No confirmation on such a development. It looks illogical for serious and professional observers, who trace big deals ahead between Russia and India. Don’t have such a level of cooperation with Pakistan, which would make India feel uncomfortable.”

The WION source added, “Someone [may be] trying to compromise exceptionally promising and forward-looking cooperation, especially on the eve of high and highest level contacts.”

Also Read: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Advisors Pitch US On Plan To Build, Run Arabian Sea Port: Here’s What We Know