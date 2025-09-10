Russian Drones Hit Poland: Could This Trigger World War III? Everything You Need to Know!

LIVE TV
Polish PM Donald Tusk called Russian drone incursions the most serious threat since WWII, after several entered Poland’s airspace. Warsaw invoked NATO Article 4, confirming drones were shot down and debris recovered. Russia denied responsibility, heightening fears of the Ukraine war spilling into NATO.

PM Donald Tusk said that Poland is the closest it has been to war since WWII. (Image - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 10, 2025 18:25:14 IST

Poland is facing its most serious security threat since World War Two, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday. His comments came after Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that had entered the country’s airspace.

Tusk told parliament that Poland had formally asked NATO to hold consultations under Article 4 of its treaty. This article allows member countries to request talks if they believe their security or independence is under threat. He explained that during the night, there were 19 airspace violations, a sharp increase compared to earlier incidents.

Poland’s PM Warns of Increased ‘Danger’ After Russian Incursions

“I cannot say that war is about to break out,” Tusk said, “but a line has been crossed. The danger is now much greater than before. This is the closest we have come to open conflict since World War Two.”

According to Tusk, Polish forces confirmed the shooting down of three drones, with a fourth likely destroyed as well. He said these attacks changed the security and political situation, making NATO discussions necessary.

The Interior Ministry also reported that seven drones had been recovered, along with debris from a missile. Some of the drones were found in different regions of the country. In Wyryki, a village in eastern Poland, a drone or similar object hit a residential building. Luckily, nobody was injured. In another village, Czosnowka, police discovered a damaged drone.

Will Poland and Russia Come Face to Face In a Battle?

Other finds included drone parts near a cemetery in Czesniki and a drone lying in a field in Mniszkow, located in the Lodz region of central Poland.

The repeated drone incursions have increased tension between Poland and Russia, with fears that the conflict in Ukraine could spill further into NATO territory. Poland’s government says it is prepared to act firmly and is seeking strong support from its NATO allies.

Earlier, Russia had fired as many as 415 drones on Ukraine during the night, some of which breached the airspace of Poland. Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began, this is the first instance of Russian drones entering the airspace of NATO.

Meanwhile, Russia refused to comment on the issue. Instead, the Russian envoy rejected the reports that drones fired by Moscow reached Poland.

