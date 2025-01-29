Congolese security forces are struggling to contain the advance of the M23 rebels, who claim to have captured Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo.

Congolese security forces are struggling to contain the advance of the M23 rebels, who claim to have captured Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. The situation has triggered widespread violence, with reports of looting, casualties, and hospitals overwhelmed with injured civilians.

The United Nations has expressed grave concerns over the escalating conflict, reporting gunfire and explosions throughout Goma. “The humanitarian situation in and around Goma remains extremely worrying, and this morning (there were) heavy small arms fire and mortar fire across the city and the presence of many dead bodies in the streets,” U.N. humanitarian affairs spokesperson Jens Laerke stated. Hospitals are struggling to accommodate the influx of wounded people, and aid groups have been unable to reach displaced civilians.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens Amidst Conflict in Goma

The fighting has forced thousands of Congolese residents to flee across the border into Rwanda, seeking refuge despite fears of the country’s alleged support for the rebels. Christian Bahati, a teacher now sheltering in the Rwandan town of Gisenyi, expressed frustration over the situation. “What we want is this war to come to an end. You can see the level of frustration. Congolese people are victims, but now they find themselves seeking refuge from the aggressor.”

The conflict has also led to increased reports of gender-based violence, with fighters allegedly committing rapes and looting property, including humanitarian aid warehouses and healthcare facilities. The United Nations has condemned these acts and called for immediate action to protect civilians.

Violence Spreads to Kinshasa as Protesters Target Embassies in Goma

Far from the battlefield, anger over Rwanda’s alleged involvement in the conflict has ignited protests in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa. Demonstrators stormed and looted at least ten embassies, including those of Rwanda, the United States, France, Belgium, and Kenya. Fires were set, and diplomatic offices were vandalized as protesters demanded that the international community hold Rwanda accountable.

“We denounce the hypocrisy of the international community,” protester Timothée Tshishimbi declared. “They must tell Rwanda to stop this adventure.”

Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner condemned the attacks on embassies as “regrettable incidents,” reassuring that the government had taken measures to protect diplomatic missions.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Tensions in Congo

The crisis has drawn sharp international criticism, with several nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, openly condemning Rwanda for supporting the M23 rebel group. The African Union Peace and Security Council has called for the immediate withdrawal and disarmament of all rebel groups in the region.

However, the extent of M23’s control over Goma remains uncertain. While some reports claim the rebels have seized key areas, residents like Sam Luwawa describe ongoing chaos. “Since morning, we have heard bomb explosions and crackling bullets. So far, we cannot say who really controls the city.”

M23 Rebels Declare Control in Goma, Deny Rwandan Support

Manzi Ngarambe, a representative of the M23 diaspora, insists that the group now controls Goma and plans to establish governance in the city. “There will be no bloodbath. We want to live in peace. Right now, we’re going to tell our people all over the world (to) go back home.”

Despite overwhelming evidence from U.N. reports and Congolese authorities, Ngarambe denies any connection between M23 and the Rwandan government. However, analysts estimate that up to 4,000 Rwandan soldiers are actively supporting M23 operations in eastern Congo.

Rwandan officials maintain that their actions in Congo are defensive, aimed at protecting Rwanda’s borders from attacks. “The very people who murdered people here in Rwanda still exist, are still armed, are still practising the ideology of genocide in our neighbourhood, in eastern Congo … supported by government … on the watch of this international community,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame stated earlier this month.

Escalating Tensions in Goma and Fears of Regional War

With the humanitarian situation worsening, international efforts to mediate peace have so far failed. Recent talks between Congolese and Rwandan leaders collapsed in December, and Kenya-led diplomatic initiatives have made little progress.

Military analysts warn that the risk of a full-scale regional war is now higher than ever. “Congo might seek support from countries like South Africa, whose troops are among foreign militaries in the region,” said Murithi Mutiga, program director for Africa at the Crisis Group. “Meanwhile, Rwanda might be motivated to continue backing the M23 rebels. The risk of a regional confrontation has never been higher.”

As violence continues, the people of Goma and surrounding areas remain caught in the crossfire, struggling to survive amid one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts. The international community faces mounting pressure to step in and broker a lasting peace before the crisis spirals further out of control.