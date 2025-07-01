Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > India > S Jaishankar Says Trade Deal With US Nearing Close, Speaks About US Role In India-Pak Ceasefire

S Jaishankar Says Trade Deal With US Nearing Close, Speaks About US Role In India-Pak Ceasefire

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently in the US, hinted that a trade deal with Washington is close, calling the ongoing talks a matter of "give and take." Speaking at a Newsweek event, he also opened up about the US role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

EAM S Jaishankar hints at nearing India-US trade deal, denies Trump used trade to stop India-Pakistan conflict, reveals key ceasefire negotiations.
EAM S Jaishankar hints at nearing India-US trade deal, denies Trump used trade to stop India-Pakistan conflict, reveals key ceasefire negotiations. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 10:42:03 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is in US while hinting at closing of trade deal with United States revealed that there is a lot of “give and take” that is being worked on to finalize the deal.

Jaishankar also spoke about the involvement of President Donald Trump and his adminstration in brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan. EAM while speaking with Newsweek spoke about Trump’s claimms of using trade as a weapon to stop war between the two countries.

S Jaishankar On Involvement of US In Pakistan-India Ceasefire

US involvement in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, and shared if US President Donald Trump used trade to stop the conflict between the two countries.

Jaishankar said that there has been atremendous improvements in relationship between the two countries under last five presidents in  last 25 years under.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: At UN, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Demands Global Action On State-Sponsored Terrorism

EAM said that the two countries are in the middle of a trade deal negotiation and there will be some give and take to reach a final deal.

“We are in the middle, hopefully more than the middle, of a very intricate trade negotiation…we do think today that in trade, there will have to be some give and take. Just as people in the US have an opinion about India, Indians too have an opinion about the US. There will be some sort of middle ground, we just have to wait and watch the space for the next few days,” Jaishankar said at the Newsweek event.

S Jaishankar On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jaishankar also spoke about the Pakistan sponsored Pahalgam terror attack and India’s millitary action Operation Sindoor.

He denied the Donald Trump’s claim of using trade as a weapon to to negotiate a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

“No, I don’t think so. I think the trade people are doing what the trade people should be doing, which is negotiate with numbers and lines and products and do their trade-offs. I think they are very professional and very, very focused about it,” Jaishankar said.

EAM said he was sitting with Prime Minister Modi when Vice President JD Vance spoke with him saying that Pakistan would lauch air strike on india.

‘Pakistan Was Ready To Talk’: S Jaishankar

Speaking about US’ role in the ceasefire agreement, he said, “And in this particular case, I can tell you that I was in the room when Vice President (JD) Vance spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi on the night of May 9, saying that the Pakistanis would launch a very massive assault on India if we did not accept certain things.”
“And the Prime Minister was impervious to what the Pakistanis were threatening to do. On the contrary, he indicated that there would be a response from us. This was the night before and the Pakistanis did attack us massively that night, we responded very quickly thereafter,” Jaishankar said.

EAM said that the next day US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called him and said that Pakistani’s were ready to talk.

“And the next morning, Marco Rubio called me up and said the Pakistanis were ready to talk. So I can only tell you from my personal experience what happened. The rest I leave to you,” he said.

Also Read: Post-Operation Sindoor: JeM’s Bahawalpur Seminary Swims Past Airstrikes, Rebuilds Pool At HQ

Tags: pahalgam terror atatckpakistan-india conflicts. jaishankarus-india trade deal
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?