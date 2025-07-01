S Jaishankar Says Trade Deal With US Nearing Close, Speaks About US Role In India-Pak Ceasefire

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is in US while hinting at closing of trade deal with United States revealed that there is a lot of “give and take” that is being worked on to finalize the deal.

Jaishankar also spoke about the involvement of President Donald Trump and his adminstration in brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan. EAM while speaking with Newsweek spoke about Trump’s claimms of using trade as a weapon to stop war between the two countries.

S Jaishankar On Involvement of US In Pakistan-India Ceasefire

US involvement in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, and shared if US President Donald Trump used trade to stop the conflict between the two countries.

Jaishankar said that there has been atremendous improvements in relationship between the two countries under last five presidents in last 25 years under.

EAM said that the two countries are in the middle of a trade deal negotiation and there will be some give and take to reach a final deal.

“We are in the middle, hopefully more than the middle, of a very intricate trade negotiation…we do think today that in trade, there will have to be some give and take. Just as people in the US have an opinion about India, Indians too have an opinion about the US. There will be some sort of middle ground, we just have to wait and watch the space for the next few days,” Jaishankar said at the Newsweek event.

S Jaishankar On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jaishankar also spoke about the Pakistan sponsored Pahalgam terror attack and India’s millitary action Operation Sindoor.

He denied the Donald Trump’s claim of using trade as a weapon to to negotiate a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

“No, I don’t think so. I think the trade people are doing what the trade people should be doing, which is negotiate with numbers and lines and products and do their trade-offs. I think they are very professional and very, very focused about it,” Jaishankar said.

EAM said he was sitting with Prime Minister Modi when Vice President JD Vance spoke with him saying that Pakistan would lauch air strike on india.

‘Pakistan Was Ready To Talk’: S Jaishankar

Speaking about US’ role in the ceasefire agreement, he said, “And in this particular case, I can tell you that I was in the room when Vice President (JD) Vance spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi on the night of May 9, saying that the Pakistanis would launch a very massive assault on India if we did not accept certain things.”

“And the Prime Minister was impervious to what the Pakistanis were threatening to do. On the contrary, he indicated that there would be a response from us. This was the night before and the Pakistanis did attack us massively that night, we responded very quickly thereafter,” Jaishankar said.

EAM said that the next day US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called him and said that Pakistani’s were ready to talk.

“And the next morning, Marco Rubio called me up and said the Pakistanis were ready to talk. So I can only tell you from my personal experience what happened. The rest I leave to you,” he said.

