At UN, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Demands Global Action on State-Sponsored Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated an exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism” at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The exhibition, hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, showcases the global impact of terrorism through images, videos, and testimonies. It features major terror attacks, including the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Pahalgam attack. The digital display names responsible groups, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The exhibition runs in two phases: June 30–July 3 and July 7–July 11. It opened a day before Pakistan assumes its Presidency of the UN Security Council for July.

External Minister Stresses Need To Expose State Sponsorship Of Terrorism

Jaishankar addressed the gathering, attended by UN ambassadors, envoys, and officials. He said, “When terrorism is supported by a state against the neighbour, when it is fuelled by the bigotry of extremism, when it drives a whole host of illegal activities, it is imperative to call it out publicly.” He described the exhibition as “a modest yet resolute effort to give voice to those who can no longer speak, a tribute to those who were taken away from us and a remembrance of the lives shattered by the scourge of terrorism.” He added that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to humanity and undermines global peace.

UN Exhibition Calls For Collective Global Action

Jaishankar urged global unity against terrorism. He stated, “Here at the UN, we must not just remember—we must commit ourselves to act, protect, and uphold the very values and human rights that terrorism seeks to destroy.” He referred to the UN Security Council’s recent condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and said, “We have since seen that happen. What that response underlines is a larger significance of the message of zero tolerance for terrorism.” He reiterated that “the world must come together on some basic concepts—no impunity to terrorists, no treating them as proxies, and no yielding to nuclear blackmail.”

