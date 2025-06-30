Post-Operation Sindoor: JeM’s Bahawalpur Seminary Swims Past Airstrikes, Rebuilds Pool At HQ

Nearly two months after Indian airstrikes rained down on terror camps in Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) seems to be saying, “What airstrikes?” The group’s infamous Jama-e-Masjid Subhan Allah seminary in Bahawalpur has made quite a splash, by reopening its on-campus swimming pool and resuming full-scale classes. Around 600 students have returned, unfazed, as if nothing happened. This seminary, known more for indoctrination than diving lessons, had been targeted during Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. But the ripples from that strike appear to be calming down faster than expected- at least on the surface.

Backstroke To Business After Operation Sindoor: What the Pool Really Means

While a pool reopening might sound mundane, Indian security officials aren’t taking it lightly. According to them, this facility used not just for aquatic fun but as a lure for recruiting poor children is back in business with a troublingly casual attitude. “It is also a signal that the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate has no intention of shutting down terror-linked groups, despite the war,” said one Indian official. Essentially, this backstroke into normalcy isn’t just about swimming laps; it’s a bold statement about resilience—and resistance.

Making Waves Post-Strike: JeM’s HQ Back In The Spotlight After Operation Sindoor

Markaz Subhan Allah isn’t your average seminary. Functioning since 2015, this is JeM’s headquarters and brain centre, where indoctrination meets logistics. It also hosted key figures like JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, de facto head Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, and several other close family members. This very complex played a significant role in planning the 2019 Pulwama attack. During Operation Sindoor, India struck hard here- one of nine terror hubs bombed. Officials estimate that over 80 terrorists were neutralised. Still, debris and damage haven’t deterred the group. They’ve reopened shop, with full swagger.

Masood Azhar Isn’t Staying Quiet Either

JeM’s chief Masood Azhar isn’t exactly keeping a low profile either. Since the strikes, he’s reportedly gone vocal, delivering fiery speeches and even vowing to destroy the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Subtlety clearly isn’t on the agenda. Notably, four JeM terrorists- Muhammad Umar Farooq, Talha Rasheed Alvi, Muhammad Ismail Alvi, and Rasheed Billa- were seen enjoying that very same pool before they made their way to Kashmir for the 2019 Pahalgam terror attack. It seems the Bahawalpur waters are more about warm-ups for warfare than relaxation.

