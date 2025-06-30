Kolkata Gang Rape Case: ‘Mamata Banerjee Has Destroyed Democracy In Bengal’: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar Slams TMC

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday, slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the rising incidents of crime against women in the state after the case of an alleged gang rape of a law student within her college premises in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar pointed out that in the past eight months, two such incidents have occurred, first one the RG Kar rape and murder case and the recent rape of a student at a law college in South Kolkata.

“In a gap of eight months, two such incidents have occurred in West Bengal. One is RG Kar and the other is in Kasba, the town in South Calcutta Law College. The girl is nineteen years old and a first-year student. She was raped. Despite being a woman chief minister, such incidents continue to occur repeatedly,” he said.

Kolkata Gang Rape Case: “Mamata Banerjee is sitting quietly”

“Here in the Barrackpore, I went to the district a few months ago to meet that family, a disabled girl was raped and murdered. One incident after another is happening in West Bengal, and Mamata Banerjee is sitting quietly. That is why our national president, JP Nadda, under the leadership of Satyapal Singh ji, a former chief minister like Viplav Dev, a central minister like Meenakshi Lekhi, and the rest, has formed such a team of four people. They have sent the team, and I will take them to those places. And will prepare a report and submit it to the national president through this committee,” Majumdar said.

The West Bengal BJP President also accused the state government of destroying democracy and claimed that the police force has become a cadre of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Mamata Banerjee has destroyed the entire democracy here, and the police are behaving in such a way that there is no police. It is a cadet of Mamata Banerjee’s party who is in uniform. They are cadet members, but they are wearing uniforms, and that is why, again and again, they are behaving in that way, stopping everyone from protesting. Even the civic society, which we call the Sushil Samaj in Bengal, was also stopped. The Vice President of the Women’s Commission, who came here, was stopped; the family is being intimidated. The family is kept in such a position that they do not open their mouths. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the whole of Bengal,” Majumdar stated.

Kolkata Gang Rape Case: Criticism on TMC leadership

The Union Minister also criticised the TMC leadership, pointing out that leaders like Kunal Ghosh and Kalyan Banerjee have made anti-woman remarks.

“Look at the party where Kunal Ghosh belongs, the manner in which one MP is imposing on another party woman. The way Kalyan Banerjee is putting allegations on Mahua Mitra, the way he spoke to a woman is anti-woman. The way they are fighting with each other and the way they fight with a woman from her party; then her party is not safe. So leave the rest of Bengal alone,” Sukanta Majumdar said.

Taking a jibe at Madan Mitra, Majumdar said that the people of West Bengal are ready to reject the TMC in the 2026 assembly elections. Earlier, on June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata’s Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident.