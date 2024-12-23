A section of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed into the water, and two were rescued by emergency crews. The accident happened as powerful storms caused dangerous waves along the Bay Area coastline, prompting coastal flooding and high surf warnings.

At least two people have been rescued after part of the Santa Cruz Wharf gave way into the water, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Social media footage shows debris from the wharf floating in the water. The end of the wharf had previously been damaged from winter storms.

The collapse of the wharf happened at the same time as hazardous waves hit the Bay Area coastline as a series of storms pass through the region.

A 200-foot section of the Santa Cruz Wharf has collapsed into the ocean due to dangerous high surf conditions. Three individuals fell into the water, with two requiring rescue operations by the Santa Cruz Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/mNXCtBqjav — SyeClops (@SyeClops) December 23, 2024

The National Weather Service issued coastal flooding and high surf warnings for areas along the coast, from Point Reyes to Big Sur, all valid until noon on Tuesday.

(More to follow)