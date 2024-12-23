Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Santa Cruz Wharf Collapses Amid Storms, Two Rescued By Emergency Crews | VIDEO

A section of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed into the water, and two were rescued by emergency crews. The accident happened as powerful storms caused dangerous waves along the Bay Area coastline, prompting coastal flooding and high surf warnings.

Santa Cruz Wharf Collapses Amid Storms, Two Rescued By Emergency Crews | VIDEO

At least two people have been rescued after part of the Santa Cruz Wharf gave way into the water, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Social media footage shows debris from the wharf floating in the water. The end of the wharf had previously been damaged from winter storms.

The collapse of the wharf happened at the same time as hazardous waves hit the Bay Area coastline as a series of storms pass through the region.

The National Weather Service issued coastal flooding and high surf warnings for areas along the coast, from Point Reyes to Big Sur, all valid until noon on Tuesday.

(More to follow)

Filed under

Santa Cruz Wharf

Advertisement

Also Read

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Is Elon Musk Going To Run The Entire Show When Trump Becomes President?

Is Elon Musk Going To Run The Entire Show When Trump Becomes President?

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq climb

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq climb

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Why Did FDA Raise Costco Egg Recall To Highest Risk Level Over Salmonella Fears?

Why Did FDA Raise Costco Egg Recall To Highest Risk Level Over Salmonella Fears?

Entertainment

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt? Here’s How Iconic Filmmaker Helped Manthan Director By Not Hiring Him

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt? Here’s How Iconic Filmmaker Helped Manthan Director

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox