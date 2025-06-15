Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Saudi Arabia Executes Journalist After 7 Years Behind Bars

Saudi Arabia Executes Journalist After 7 Years Behind Bars

Saudi Arabia has executed journalist Turki Al-Jasser after seven years in prison, following accusations of terrorism and treason, which activists say were related to his critical social media posts about the royal family. Human rights groups have condemned the execution, citing it as part of the kingdom’s crackdown on free speech.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 19:44:03 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A prominent Saudi journalist, Turki Al-Jasser, has been executed after spending seven years in prison, The Associated Press reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency. Activists cited by the AP argued that the charges against him were politically motivated, primarily tied to his social media activity.

Al-Jasser’s Execution Follows Terrorism and Treason Convictions

Al-Jasser, in his late 40s, was arrested in 2018 after authorities raided his home, seizing his computer and phones, the report said, adding that Saudi officials accused him of terrorism and treason. However, details of his trial remain unclear, with human rights groups suggesting that the charges were fabricated.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Saudi authorities alleged that Al-Jasser operated a social media account on X (formerly Twitter) that made corruption allegations against the Saudi royal family. He was also accused of posting controversial stuff regarding militant groups, as reported by the AP.

Activists Condemn Al-Jasser’s Execution

CPJ’s Program Director, Carlos Martínez de la Serna, condemned the execution, linking it to the lack of accountability following the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, the report said. “The international community’s failure to deliver justice for Jamal Khashoggi did not just betray one journalist,” Martínez de la Serna said, according to the AP. “It has emboldened de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to continue his persecution of the press.”

Jeed Basyouni, head of the Middle East and North Africa section at Reprieve, an international anti-death penalty group, told the agency, “Al-Jasser’s execution once again demonstrates that in Saudi Arabia, the punishment for criticising or questioning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is death.”

A History of Press Crackdowns In Saudi Arabia

Al-Jasser was known for his personal blog, which ran from 2013 to 2015, where he wrote about the Arab Spring movements, women’s rights, and corruption, as reported by the AP. He also faced charges for his journalism, with many in the international community asserting that his execution highlights Saudi Arabia’s increasingly severe crackdown on freedom of speech and dissent.

The kingdom has faced international criticism for its use of the death penalty, particularly for beheadings and mass executions. In 2024 alone, there were 330 executions in Saudi Arabia, according to human rights groups cited by the AP.

ALSO READ: South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung Set to Hold Bilateral Talks at G7 Summit

Tags: saudi arabia executionssaudi arabia newsturki al-jasser
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?