Saudi Arabia Executes Journalist After 7 Years Behind Bars

A prominent Saudi journalist, Turki Al-Jasser, has been executed after spending seven years in prison, The Associated Press reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency. Activists cited by the AP argued that the charges against him were politically motivated, primarily tied to his social media activity.

Al-Jasser’s Execution Follows Terrorism and Treason Convictions

Al-Jasser, in his late 40s, was arrested in 2018 after authorities raided his home, seizing his computer and phones, the report said, adding that Saudi officials accused him of terrorism and treason. However, details of his trial remain unclear, with human rights groups suggesting that the charges were fabricated.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Saudi authorities alleged that Al-Jasser operated a social media account on X (formerly Twitter) that made corruption allegations against the Saudi royal family. He was also accused of posting controversial stuff regarding militant groups, as reported by the AP.

Activists Condemn Al-Jasser’s Execution

CPJ’s Program Director, Carlos Martínez de la Serna, condemned the execution, linking it to the lack of accountability following the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, the report said. “The international community’s failure to deliver justice for Jamal Khashoggi did not just betray one journalist,” Martínez de la Serna said, according to the AP. “It has emboldened de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to continue his persecution of the press.”

Jeed Basyouni, head of the Middle East and North Africa section at Reprieve, an international anti-death penalty group, told the agency, “Al-Jasser’s execution once again demonstrates that in Saudi Arabia, the punishment for criticising or questioning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is death.”

A History of Press Crackdowns In Saudi Arabia

Al-Jasser was known for his personal blog, which ran from 2013 to 2015, where he wrote about the Arab Spring movements, women’s rights, and corruption, as reported by the AP. He also faced charges for his journalism, with many in the international community asserting that his execution highlights Saudi Arabia’s increasingly severe crackdown on freedom of speech and dissent.

The kingdom has faced international criticism for its use of the death penalty, particularly for beheadings and mass executions. In 2024 alone, there were 330 executions in Saudi Arabia, according to human rights groups cited by the AP.

