South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung Set to Hold Bilateral Talks at G7 Summit

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is set to depart for Canada on Monday, where he will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit. According to his office, Lee plans to hold bilateral talks with leaders from various countries, though specific details are still being coordinated, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Potential Trilateral Talks with the US and Japan

The South Korean presidency confirmed that Lee is open to engaging in trilateral discussions with the United States and Japan during the summit. “By engaging with the leaders of the United States and Japan, we can explore ways to resolve pending economic and trade issues such as tariffs,” National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said during a briefing, per Reuters.

Lee’s administration has been particularly focused on addressing economic challenges, including global trade tensions that directly impact South Korea’s export-driven economy. Sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, automobiles, and shipbuilding are especially vulnerable to international trade disputes, with tariffs on South Korean goods imposing additional burdens.

Possible Talks with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

The South Korean president is also preparing for potential talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he attends the summit, the report said. This comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tensions Over Trade and Tariffs

The backdrop to Lee’s upcoming summit discussions includes ongoing tariff talks between South Korea and the United States. Despite being long-time allies, the two countries have faced tension over US tariffs imposed on South Korean goods. Washington’s pressure on Seoul to pay more for the 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea has also been a point of contention. These issues have left South Korea in a delicate position, as it seeks to balance its economic interests with its strategic alliances.

Wi Sung-lac emphasised the importance of resolving these economic issues as they directly affect key South Korean industries, Reuters reported.

First Diplomatic Trip for President Lee

This visit will mark President Lee’s first major diplomatic trip since taking office on June 3. Lee, a liberal politician, was elected following the impeachment and ousting of former conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol, who faced controversy over his brief declaration of martial law last year.

The upcoming trip to the G7 summit will be crucial for Lee, as it serves as an opportunity to solidify South Korea’s standing on the global stage and engage in key discussions with world leaders on economic, trade, and security matters.

ALSO READ: Middle East Crisis and Trump’s Tariffs Loom Over Discussions as World Leaders Gather For G7 Summit in Canada