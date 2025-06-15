Middle East Crisis and Trump’s Tariffs Loom Over Discussions as World Leaders Gather For G7 Summit in Canada

Leaders of the world’s largest economic powers have gathered in the scenic Canadian Rockies for a Group of Seven (G7) summit this Sunday, but the event has been overshadowed by the growing crisis in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump’s trade war with major economic powers.

Middle East Conflict Steals the Spotlight

The latest escalation in the Middle East, marked by Israel’s airstrikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, has caught many world leaders off guard. This conflict is seen as part of a broader trend of increasing volatility, as Trump seeks to reduce the US involvement in international conflicts.

Speaking during his flight to Canada, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared that he had been in discussions with both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the growing tensions in the region, The Associated Press reported.

“We do have longstanding concerns about the nuclear program Iran has. We do recognise Israel’s right to self-defence, but I’m absolutely clear that this needs to de-escalate. There is a huge risk of escalation for the region and more widely,” Starmer reportedly said, adding that he anticipated “intense discussions” at the summit regarding the Middle East situation.

Trump’s Trade War and Bilateral Meetings

As the summit host, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has opted to forgo the traditional joint communique that typically follows G7 meetings. With Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada, the European Union, and others, the summit risks devolving into a series of individual bilateral meetings rather than a unified forum, the report said.

Trump, often described as the summit’s “wild card,” has also stirred controversy with his idea to make Canada the 51st state and his interest in taking over Greenland. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has a history of personal diplomacy with Trump, made a symbolic stop in Greenland on his way to Canada, meeting with the Arctic territory’s leadership and Denmark’s prime minister.

Despite their amicable moments in the past, Macron has been unable to secure any major concessions from Trump, especially regarding tariffs on the European Union and security guarantees for Ukraine.

“The foreign policy agenda has become much larger with this,” AP quoted Peter Boehm, Canada’s sherpa for the 2018 G7 summit, as saying, as Boehm added that the war in the Middle East would likely dominate discussions at this year’s summit.

Trump’s Bilateral Style and Potential Tensions

While Trump’s leadership remains central to the summit’s dynamics, his preference for one-on-one meetings may limit the extent of broader negotiations. Veteran summit observers cited by the agency noted that these bilateral discussions can often be fraught, with Trump having previously attempted to intimidate leaders from Ukraine and South Africa.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien advised leaders to remain calm if Trump attempts to dominate the summit. “He tends to be a bully,” Chrétien said, per the AP. “If Trump has decided to make a show to be in the news, he will do something crazy. Let him do it and keep talking normally.”

Despite their differences, Trump has praised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, even inviting him to the White House earlier this year. Starmer’s attempts to strike a favourable rapport with Trump, including offering a state visit invitation from King Charles III, have placed him in a delicate position with Canada, especially as Trump continues to make provocative remarks regarding Canada’s sovereignty.

“I’m not going to get into the precise conversations I’ve had, but let me be absolutely clear: Canada is an independent, sovereign country and a much-valued member of the Commonwealth,” Starmer told The Associated Press when asked if he had addressed Trump’s “51st state” rhetoric.

Ukraine War on the G7 Agenda

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a significant focus, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending the summit. He is expected to meet with Trump, just months after a tense Oval Office encounter with the US president that laid bare the challenges of direct dialogue with Trump.

Although Britain and the US recently announced a trade deal aimed at reducing tariffs on UK automobiles, steel, and aluminium, questions remain about whether Trump’s administration will uphold these agreements.

A Divided G7?

While the G7 includes seven major powers, several leaders who have not traditionally been part of the group have been invited to attend this year’s summit. These include heads of state from India, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, Mexico, and the UAE. For many, avoiding Trump’s tariffs is expected to remain a primary topic of discussion.

However, some analysts quoted by the publication have cautioned that the summit risks becoming a “six against one” affair, with Germany’s officials noting that G7 members often have differing priorities, and the unpredictable nature of Trump’s leadership remains a key variable.

“The only problem you cannot forecast is what the president of the United States will do depending on the mood, the need to be in the news,” Chrétien said, according to the AP.

ALSO READ: Israel Issues Stark Warning To Iran: Evacuate Nuclear Sites Or Get Hit Next