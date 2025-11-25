Saudi Arabia Quietly Expands Liquor Stores In Jeddah And Dammam For Non-Muslim Expats As New Liquor Policy Signals Major Lifestyle Change

Saudi Arabia is quietly rolling out new liquor stores in Jeddah and Dammam, aimed at serving a select group of non-Muslim customers. It’s another sign that the country is slowly easing some of its old social restrictions.

People in the know say construction on these alcohol shops is already underway, but no one’s making a big public announcement about it yet. The government is also widening the pool of people who can buy alcohol.

New Alcohol Policy: Saudi Arabia Expands Controlled Liquor Access

Last year, Riyadh got its first controlled-access liquor store, only open to foreign diplomats at first. Now, according to Semafor, some non-Muslim residents with special Premium Residency permits can shop there too. Bloomberg even spoke to one such resident who recently bought alcohol in Riyadh.

So far, Saudi officials aren’t saying anything about these changes.

Still, it’s clear the country is gradually making alcohol more available to expats. The move fits with Saudi Arabia’s bigger goal: attracting skilled foreign workers and supporting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy.

Making it easier for foreigners to buy alcohol also helps Saudi Arabia look more appealing to people who might want to live there long-term.

Riyadh’s Diplomat-Only Liquor Shop Now Expanded

All of this shows how Saudi leaders are trying to modernize the country. They’re walking a tightrope, balancing tradition since Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam and home to its holiest sites with their push for change.

In the past few years, the crown prince has pushed through some big social reforms—letting women drive, relaxing rules on gender segregation, opening up concerts, cinemas, and public events, and scaling back the power of the religious police.

Now, these new alcohol policies are another small but telling step. The kingdom keeps inching closer to a more open and globally connected future.

