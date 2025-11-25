LIVE TV
China Issues Big Statement, Denies Harassing Arunachal Woman At Shanghai Airport, Says Officials Acted According To…

China Denies Harassing Arunachal Woman At Shanghai Airport. (ANI)
November 25, 2025 16:54:08 IST

China has denied allegations that an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was harassed at Shanghai airport, even as its Foreign Ministry used the incident to repeat Beijing’s claim over the state, which it calls Zangnan. India maintains that Arunachal Pradesh is an indisputable part of its territory.

Prema Wangjom Thongdok was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 with a transit halt in Shanghai. She said her three-hour layover turned into an 18-hour ordeal after Chinese immigration officers declared her Indian passport “invalid” because it mentioned Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth.

Thongdok wrote on social media that officials held her for several hours before she managed to contact the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK. Consulate officials then stepped in and arranged assistance so that she could leave on a late-night flight.

Responding to media questions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning rejected all claims of harassment. Mao said the passenger was “not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment” and insisted that border staff acted strictly “according to laws and regulations”. She said the airline provided her with food, water and a place to rest.

Mao also repeated China’s long-standing territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh, saying, “Zangnan is China’s territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India.”

Indian officials said New Delhi filed a strong diplomatic protest with Beijing on the same day the incident took place. The protest was lodged both in the Chinese capital and at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. India told China that Arunachal Pradesh is “indisputably” a part of India and that its residents have every right to hold Indian passports and travel without restrictions.

The Indian Consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and provided full assistance to Thongdok until she could continue her journey.

