Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has issued a strong rebuke of Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, describing its actions as “genocide.”

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has issued a strong rebuke of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, describing its actions as “genocide.” Speaking at a high-profile summit of Arab and Muslim leaders, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed deep condemnation for Israel’s conduct in the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, as well as its strikes on Lebanon and Iran, which he asserted are exacerbating instability across the region.

Arab and Muslim Leaders Rally Against Israeli Actions

During the summit, which gathered key leaders from across the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader joined other regional heads in denouncing Israel’s prolonged military presence in both Gaza and the West Bank. The leaders collectively called for an immediate and complete Israeli withdrawal from these territories, citing humanitarian and geopolitical concerns. According to the BBC, the Crown Prince warned Israel specifically against any escalation of hostilities toward Iran.

Saudi Foreign Minister’s Statement on Global Inaction

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, also voiced sharp criticism of the international community’s apparent failure to end the conflict. He highlighted what he described as a lack of concerted efforts to address “Israel’s aggression” and prevent further suffering among Gaza’s civilian population. Prince Faisal stated, “Where the international community has primarily failed is in stopping the immediate conflict and ending Israel’s aggression,” stressing that delays in diplomatic actions have contributed to severe humanitarian consequences, including what he termed widespread “starvation” within Gaza.

Accusations of Genocide and Targeting of Civilians

Israel has consistently refuted accusations of genocide, maintaining that its military actions focus solely on Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza. However, reports from within the region have painted a stark picture of the toll on civilians. The United Nations and humanitarian groups have condemned Israel’s strikes on UN facilities in Gaza, with particular concern over attacks that have affected UN staff members. The criticism intensified after Israel passed legislation banning the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) from operating in Israel and East Jerusalem, claiming the agency had ties with Hamas. This move has drawn concern from international bodies, with the United States and the United Kingdom voicing alarm over the potential impact on humanitarian aid access for Gaza’s residents.

From October Attacks to Ongoing War

The current conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale, deadly assault on Israeli communities, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the taking of 251 hostages. Israel’s military response has been extensive, leading to substantial casualties in Gaza. According to the health ministry run by Hamas in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli strikes has now exceeded 43,400. Both sides have continued hostilities, and the conflict has become the focus of international diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire.

The Gulf’s Perspective on U.S. Involvement

As regional tensions remain high, some Gulf leaders are also casting an eye toward the potential return of former U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House. Known for his close relationships with several Gulf leaders, Trump is seen as a figure with the deal-making skills and regional familiarity to potentially negotiate peace agreements. Gulf officials believe that Trump’s experience and diplomatic approach might create new avenues for resolving longstanding conflicts in the Middle East.

MUST READ | Nevada Expert Predicts Narrow Win for Harris in 2024 Election

Filed under

Gaza Operations Israel Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Crown Prince
Advertisement

Also Read

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or Air India Flight

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or...

Entertainment

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox