Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has issued a strong rebuke of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, describing its actions as “genocide.” Speaking at a high-profile summit of Arab and Muslim leaders, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed deep condemnation for Israel’s conduct in the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, as well as its strikes on Lebanon and Iran, which he asserted are exacerbating instability across the region.

Arab and Muslim Leaders Rally Against Israeli Actions

During the summit, which gathered key leaders from across the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader joined other regional heads in denouncing Israel’s prolonged military presence in both Gaza and the West Bank. The leaders collectively called for an immediate and complete Israeli withdrawal from these territories, citing humanitarian and geopolitical concerns. According to the BBC, the Crown Prince warned Israel specifically against any escalation of hostilities toward Iran.

Saudi Foreign Minister’s Statement on Global Inaction

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, also voiced sharp criticism of the international community’s apparent failure to end the conflict. He highlighted what he described as a lack of concerted efforts to address “Israel’s aggression” and prevent further suffering among Gaza’s civilian population. Prince Faisal stated, “Where the international community has primarily failed is in stopping the immediate conflict and ending Israel’s aggression,” stressing that delays in diplomatic actions have contributed to severe humanitarian consequences, including what he termed widespread “starvation” within Gaza.

Accusations of Genocide and Targeting of Civilians

Israel has consistently refuted accusations of genocide, maintaining that its military actions focus solely on Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza. However, reports from within the region have painted a stark picture of the toll on civilians. The United Nations and humanitarian groups have condemned Israel’s strikes on UN facilities in Gaza, with particular concern over attacks that have affected UN staff members. The criticism intensified after Israel passed legislation banning the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) from operating in Israel and East Jerusalem, claiming the agency had ties with Hamas. This move has drawn concern from international bodies, with the United States and the United Kingdom voicing alarm over the potential impact on humanitarian aid access for Gaza’s residents.

From October Attacks to Ongoing War

The current conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale, deadly assault on Israeli communities, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the taking of 251 hostages. Israel’s military response has been extensive, leading to substantial casualties in Gaza. According to the health ministry run by Hamas in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli strikes has now exceeded 43,400. Both sides have continued hostilities, and the conflict has become the focus of international diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire.

The Gulf’s Perspective on U.S. Involvement

As regional tensions remain high, some Gulf leaders are also casting an eye toward the potential return of former U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House. Known for his close relationships with several Gulf leaders, Trump is seen as a figure with the deal-making skills and regional familiarity to potentially negotiate peace agreements. Gulf officials believe that Trump’s experience and diplomatic approach might create new avenues for resolving longstanding conflicts in the Middle East.