Scott Bessent vs Bill Pulte: Trump Allies’ Dinner Nearly Turned Into A Brawl Due To This Reason

A private dinner of top Trump allies nearly turned violent last week after two senior economic officials clashed in front of about 30 administration insiders, according to US media reports.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, both close to President Donald Trump, got into a heated argument at the Executive Club, an exclusive MAGA-aligned gathering. Witnesses told Politico that Bessent threatened to punch Pulte in his face.

The confrontation reportedly began when Bessent accused Pulte of speaking badly about him to the President. “Why are you talking to the president about me? F*** you. I’m gonna punch you in your face,” Bessent shouted, according to witnesses.

Sources told the New York Times that Bessent, known for his short temper, had been frustrated for weeks, believing Pulte was undermining him in private conversations with Trump. The quarrel escalated at the club’s bar. CNN reported Bessent demanded, “Either he gets out of here, or I do. Or we could go outside.”

Pulte, appearing stunned, asked, “To do what? To talk?” Bessent responded, “No. I’m going to beat your ass.” Club co-owner Omeed Malik stepped in to calm the situation. No punches were thrown, and Bessent returned to the dinner after stepping away briefly.

Attendees were shocked by the scene. One Trump insider called it “bonkers,” while another described it as “unhinged.”

The incident is part of a long-running feud involving Bessent, Pulte, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who supports Pulte. Pulte, active on social media defending Trump, has won the President’s favor for targeting critics aggressively.

This is not the first public clash involving Bessent. In April, he reportedly argued with Elon Musk at the White House over control of the IRS. The argument grew physical, with Musk allegedly ramming his shoulder into Bessent. That confrontation contributed to Musk leaving Trump’s circle.

ALSO READ: What Donald Trump Said On Domestic Violence And Why It’s Causing Anger