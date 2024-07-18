Secret Service Director To Testify On Assassination Attempt Against Donald Trump

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee will hear testimony from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle regarding the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Director Cheatle has agreed to appear before the committee, with the hearing scheduled for July 22.



In a shooting this past week in Pennsylvania, the shooter was able to make it onto an adjoining rooftop that had a clear shot at Republican nominee Donald Trump. 19 The shooter, Thomas Crooks was shot and killed by a Sole Secret Service sniper after he fired upon the assassination rally killing one attendee of death and injuring two others. Trump, who suffered a minor injury to his ear.



The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt, raising serious concerns about security measures and gun laws. The Republican-led House of Representatives emphasized the need for answers, stating, “Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service’s egregious failures,” according to Reuters.



In response to the incident, President Biden has ordered an independent review to scrutinize the security breaches that nearly resulted in the death of the former president.



The call for Director Cheatle’s resignation has intensified, with top Republicans in Congress demanding her removal from office. President Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office, condemning the violence and emphasizing the need for unity. “All of us now face a time of testing as the election approaches.” “There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized,” Biden stated. He also urged citizens to refrain from spreading fake news or conspiracy theories related to the assassination attempt on Trump.