Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan

A massive eruption occurred at Japan’s Shinmoedake volcano in the Kirishima Mountain range at around 5:23 am local time on Sunday, sending an ash plume soaring over 3,000 metres above the crater, local media reported.

The volcano, straddling the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, has been erupting intermittently since June 27.

According to NHK, the ash eruption is drifting northeast and could reach as far as Takanabe in Miyazaki Prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) also warned of moderate ashfall in Kobayashi and Takaharu in Miyazaki, as well as Kirishima in Kagoshima.

Hazard Warnings in Place

The JMA cautioned that small volcanic rocks may fall within 14 kilometres northeast of the crater. The eruption alert level remains at 3, meaning access to the mountain is restricted. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant for large volcanic rocks within 3 kilometres and for pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometres. (Inputs from The Star)