LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan

Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan

A massive eruption occurred at Japan’s Shinmoedake volcano in the Kirishima Mountain range at around 5:23 am local time on Sunday, sending an ash plume soaring over 3,000 metres above the crater, local media reported.

Credit - @airnewsalerts
Credit - @airnewsalerts

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 10, 2025 21:16:32 IST

A massive eruption occurred at Japan’s Shinmoedake volcano in the Kirishima Mountain range at around 5:23 am local time on Sunday, sending an ash plume soaring over 3,000 metres above the crater, local media reported.

The volcano, straddling the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, has been erupting intermittently since June 27.

According to NHK, the ash eruption is drifting northeast and could reach as far as Takanabe in Miyazaki Prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) also warned of moderate ashfall in Kobayashi and Takaharu in Miyazaki, as well as Kirishima in Kagoshima.

Hazard Warnings in Place

The JMA cautioned that small volcanic rocks may fall within 14 kilometres northeast of the crater. The eruption alert level remains at 3, meaning access to the mountain is restricted. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant for large volcanic rocks within 3 kilometres and for pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometres. (Inputs from The Star)

Tags: Japan VolcanoShinmoedake Volcano

RELATED News

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

“Receipts Are Coming”: CM Punk Promises Payback After WrestleMania Betrayal by Paul Heyman
What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan
Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan
Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan
Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 3,000 Metres in Japan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?