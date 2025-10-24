Shocking! 74-Year-Old Man Pays Rs 2 Crore ‘Bride Price’ To Marry 24-Year-Old Woman, He Is From…

A wedding in Indonesia has captured global attention for its unusual details. Tarman, a 74-year-old man, married 24-year-old Sollha Arika in a ceremony that left many amazed. The groom reportedly gave his young bride an extraordinary bride price of 3 billion Indonesian Rupiah (around USD 215,000).

The lavish wedding took place on October 1 in Pacitan Regency, East Java province. During the ceremony, Tarman presented his bride on stage, offering the enormous cash gift in front of the guests. In an unusual twist, instead of traditional wedding gifts, each attendee received cash worth about 100,000 Rupiah (roughly Rs 6,000).

According to reports, they were initially informed that the bride price would be one billion Rupiah (about USD 60,000). However, during the event, the amount was reportedly increased to three billion Rupiah.

The event took another dramatic turn shortly after the wedding. Members of the photography team claimed on social media that the newlyweds had abandoned them without paying for their services.

According to the allegations, the couple cut off all communication, leaving the vendors unpaid. Some online rumours further claimed that Tarman fled the wedding on a motorcycle belonging to the bride’s family.

The news of this wedding quickly spread online, with many people commenting on the huge age difference between the bride and groom and the extravagant display of money.

While lavish weddings are not uncommon in parts of Indonesia, the combination of a massive bride price, cash gifts for guests, and the subsequent controversy has made this wedding particularly sensational.

Experts say such extreme age-gap marriages are rare, and social media reactions suggest a mix of shock, curiosity, and criticism.

