Home > World > Shooting Near White House in Washington DC: Multiple Injured, Including 2 National Guard Soldiers, Trump Away From Danger

Shooting Near White House in Washington DC: Multiple Injured, Including 2 National Guard Soldiers, Trump Away From Danger

Two National Guardsmen have been shot a few blocks near the White House in Washington, DC. The White House says it is "aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation" and that US President Donald Trump has been briefed.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 27, 2025 02:10:43 IST

Two National Guardsmen have been shot a few blocks from the White House in Washington, DC. The White House says it is “aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation” and that US President Donald Trump has been briefed.

According to police, the incident occurred just a few blocks from the White House, near the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and I Street Northwest, an area that houses the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where numerous White House staff are employed. 

President Donald Trump is not in Washington, DC today; he is at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to emergency response officials, three victims were earlier transported to the hospital. A suspect has been taken into custody.

White House is ‘monitoring’ Shooting Situation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says of the shooting, which police say has taken place just a few blocks from the building.”

Who is the Suspect in the Shooting Near White House?

According to the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police, a suspect has been taken into custody. 

The department posted on X, “The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody.” 

Donald Trump Statement 

US President Donald Trump posted a statement on social media, stating, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” the president wrote on Truth Social.”

He further added, “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement.”

Who is National Guard? 

The National Guard was deployed to Washington, DC, in August as part of what President Donald Trump said was a crackdown on crime and homelessness. The unit specializes in fighting wildfires or securing the US border, and they can also be deployed abroad. 

National Guard troops have limited power. They do not enforce the law or make arrests. 

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 1:52 AM IST
