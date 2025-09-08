"Should X present this crap," Fact checked on India's Oil purchases Navarro calls for user response via poll

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 08:42:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): The White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on Sunday (local time) again added to his previous meltdown, after being corrected over spreading misinformation pertaining to India’s purchase of Russian oil, by dismissing the community notes on X and accusing it of serving “foreign interests” that meddle in domestic US economics and politics.

In a series of posts on X, Navarro, who is the Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, again called the community notes “crap”, which fact-checked his post on Friday (local time), where he accused India of profiteering from Russian oil, alongside alleging that New Delhi’s tariffs cost “Americans’ jobs”.

He challenged X’s content moderation policies and launched a poll to gauge user opinions, escalating his feud with the social media platform after being corrected on his earlier post.

“Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic U.S. economics and politics? See SCREEN SHOT! Take poll on next post,” the trade adviser wrote.

“On earlier post, you can see Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from “diverse viewpoints”?” he stated in another post.

At the time of writing, the poll showed that 60.3 per cent of the users have voted ‘Yes’, 19.3 per cent voted ‘No’, and 20.3 per cent voted ‘Hell no. It’s obscene’, which once again puts him on the back foot on the matter.

Earlier, Navarro had a meltdown after being corrected over spreading misinformation pertaining to India’s purchase of Russian oil on Saturday (local time).

Calling the community note on X “crap”, Navarro alleged that Elon Musk is allowing “propaganda” and reiterated his accusations of India purchasing Russian oil only to make profits.

“Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people’s posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn’t buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American job”, Navarro wrote on X.

His response came to an earlier post where he had accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India’s tariffs cost “Americans’ jobs”.

In a post on X on Friday (US local time), Navarro made the remarks in response to an article by the Washington Post, which described the conflicting efforts in Trump’s administration over mending the relationship with India.

The news piece by The Washington Post claimed that the inflammatory language used by Washington towards New Delhi is deepening the crisis in the relationship.

Navarro criticised the report and said, “FACTS: India highest tariffs costs U.S. jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can’t handle truth/spins @washpo Leftist American fake news.”(ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: community-notesindiamisinformationnavarroPeter NavarroRussian oilus-politicsx

