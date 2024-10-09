Six Injured In Hadera Terror Stabbing; Police Neutralize Attacker

The attack unfolded across four separate locations in Hadera, with the terrorist targeting victims in a series of brutal stabbings.

A terror stabbing attack in Hadera early Wednesday morning left six people wounded, according to local police reports. The assailant, identified as Ahmad Jabarin, a 36-year-old Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm, was later neutralized by security forces following an extensive search.

The attack unfolded across four separate locations in Hadera, with the terrorist targeting victims in a series of brutal stabbings. Two men, aged approximately 30 and 50, were critically injured in the first attack. A third person, a 70-year-old man, sustained moderate injuries in the second location. Two more individuals were wounded in a subsequent attack, with the final victim being stabbed before police managed to stop the attacker.

Medics from Magen David Adom (MDA) quickly arrived at the scene and provided life-saving assistance to the victims. MDA paramedic Shaked Hajaj shared details of the rescue efforts: “We arrived at the scene where a seriously injured person had multiple stab wounds and was suffering from multisystem trauma. He was semi-conscious; we provided emergency treatment and evacuated him to the hospital. We returned afterward to continue treating others.”

The injured were rushed to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. The hospital’s emergency room treated four of the most severely wounded. One victim remained in critical condition, one was severely injured, and two others were in moderate condition. In addition to the six direct victims, another individual was treated for anxiety.

Later updates from MDA revealed that two more people, also moderately wounded, were receiving medical attention.

Police Confirm Terrorist Motive

Initially, law enforcement suspected that the incident might not have been a terror attack. However, after further investigation, authorities confirmed it as an act of terrorism. The attacker had attempted to escape the scene on a scooter but was immediately pursued by police. Following extensive searches, security forces were able to neutralize Jabarin.

The Israeli state broadcaster KAN later identified the terrorist as Ahmad Jabarin.

MUST READ: Osama bin Laden’s Son Ordered to Leave France Over Pro-Terrorism Remarks