Spain Plans Up To 100% Tax On Non-EU Property Buyers To Tackle Housing Crisis

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced plans to impose a tax of up to 100% on properties bought by non-residents from outside the European Union (EU). This move aimed at curbing the country’s housing crisis. This ambitious proposal seeks to address the growing affordability issues faced by Spaniards as housing prices soar, making it increasingly difficult for local residents to secure homes.

The announcement, made on Monday during an economic forum in Madrid, has sent ripples through international property markets, especially in regions popular with non-EU buyers like the UK, US, and Morocco. These foreign investors have increasingly flocked to Spain to purchase holiday homes or properties as investments, particularly in sought-after areas such as Barcelona, Marbella, and Ibiza.

The Housing Emergency

Sánchez, who has long championed affordable housing for Spaniards, described the proposal as “unprecedented” in the country’s history. The move is being positioned as a crucial step to alleviate the growing housing shortage in Spain. According to Sánchez, in 2023 alone, non-EU residents bought around 27,000 properties in the country, not to live in, but to profit from them.

As Spain faces a dire housing emergency, with many locals unable to afford the skyrocketing property prices, the government is targeting speculative buying from wealthy foreign investors. “We cannot allow properties to be bought purely for profit while locals struggle to find affordable homes,” Sánchez emphasized.

The tax proposal, which could go as high as 100%, would apply to real estate purchases made by non-EU citizens, with the aim of prioritizing housing for residents. However, details on how the tax will be implemented, or a timeline for approval, remain unclear. Sánchez indicated that the government is still studying the specifics and plans to introduce the measure after careful consideration.

The housing crisis in Spain is part of a broader trend across Europe, where housing prices have surged by 48% over the past decade, far outpacing household income growth. Sánchez warned that without decisive action, Western societies could become more polarized, divided between the wealthy landlords and the growing number of poor tenants.

“The West faces a decisive challenge: to not become a society divided into two classes—the rich landlords and poor tenants,” Sánchez said. This stark divide has prompted the Spanish government to take drastic steps to ensure that housing remains accessible to residents rather than being dominated by foreign investors.

A Comprehensive Housing Plan

The proposed tax on non-EU buyers is just one element of a broader set of measures aimed at tackling Spain’s housing affordability crisis. Alongside the property tax, Sánchez unveiled plans to increase the supply of social housing, with a focus on expanding the availability of affordable homes for locals. The Spanish government will also offer incentives to property owners who rent out empty homes at affordable prices and is cracking down on short-term rentals, which have been blamed for further squeezing the rental market.

One of the most significant measures in the package is a plan to transfer over 3,000 homes to a new public housing agency, allowing the state to play a more active role in increasing affordable housing stock. Sánchez also pointed to the need for tighter regulation and higher taxes on tourist flats, which have long been a source of frustration for locals, who see them as contributing to the rise in rental prices.

“It isn’t fair that those who own multiple apartments for short-term rentals pay less tax than hotels,” Sánchez argued, underscoring the need for a more equitable system in the face of an ever-tightening housing market.

Despite the boldness of the tax proposal, questions remain about how the Spanish government will navigate the political challenges of passing such a sweeping measure. Sánchez’s government has faced difficulty in gathering enough votes in parliament to pass major legislation, and analysts suggest that the tax proposal may be more about signaling the government’s intentions rather than a concrete plan.

Nevertheless, the measures reflect the growing frustration in Spain with a housing market that is increasingly out of reach for average citizens. The government’s proposals, which also include cracking down on short-term rental schemes and boosting social housing stock, represent an ambitious attempt to balance the scales between wealthy foreign investors and local residents.

As Spain seeks to address its housing crisis, the eyes of the international community will be closely watching how these proposals evolve. Whether they will lead to lasting change or become a source of political contention remains to be seen. One thing is clear, however: the country’s housing emergency demands immediate action, and the government is signaling it is willing to take bold steps to resolve the issue.

