LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > World > Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires

Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires

Spain recorded its most intense heatwave ever, with temperatures averaging 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal. The extreme heat worsened wildfires, reportedly killing over 1,100 people and ravaging more than 403,000 hectares of territory. Officials have warned climate change is making such disasters more common.

Spain's record-breaking August heatwave is worsening deadly wildfires, leaving over 1,100 dead and igniting political tensions amid growing climate concerns. (Photo: X/AFP video screengrabs)
Spain's record-breaking August heatwave is worsening deadly wildfires, leaving over 1,100 dead and igniting political tensions amid growing climate concerns. (Photo: X/AFP video screengrabs)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 18:35:44 IST

Spain has endured what meteorologists are calling the country’s most intense heatwave on record, news agency AFP reported on Sunday. According to the country’s state weather agency AEMET, the 16-day extreme weather event that lasted between August 3 and 18 saw temperatures soaring to an average of 4.6 degrees Celsius above typical levels — much higher than the previous record set in July 2022.

AEMET shared the data on X, noting “a scientific fact that current summers are hotter than in previous decades.” The weather forecaster further warned that while not every summer will outdo the last, “there is a clear trend towards much more extreme summers. What is key is adapting to, and mitigating, climate change.”

 Wildfires Made Worse by Extreme Heat

According to the report, the record-breaking temperatures created the perfect storm for wildfires, which have ravaged large swathes of the country, especially in Castile and Leon, Extremadura, and Galicia. So far, over 403,000 hectares of land has been charred — most of it in just two weeks time — making it one of the worst wildfire seasons since the European Union record keeping began in 2006, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

Virginia Barcones, head of Spain’s civil protection and emergencies service, told TVE on Saturday that there are “fewer” fires, and “the end is a lot nearer”.

However, Barcones added, “We will need a final push to be done with this horrible situation.” At least 18 wildfires reportedly remained active at the time of writing this report, with most still posing a threat to people and property.

RELATED News

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires
Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires
Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires
Spain’s Hottest Heatwave on Record Fuels Devastating Wildfires

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?