Spain’s King Faces Public Fury: Crowd Throw Mud And Shout ‘Murderer’ During His Visit to Flood-Affected Valencia | WATCH

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia along with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and regional leader Carlos Mazon, faced an eruption of public anger on Sunday as they visited flash flood affected areas to assess the damage.

In the wake of one of the deadliest floods in Spain’s modern history, crowds hurled mud, objects, and harsh words, accusing the officials of negligence and shouting “Murderers!” and “Get out!”

updating the situation, the KING of spain has just arrived and the people affected are throwing mud and other objets at him, the prime minister and the regional president, while calling them “muderers”. this is getting really insane

Turmoil Due to Flash Floods

The town of Paiporta and surrounding areas in Spain are in turmoil following a historic flash floods that claimed over 200 lives last Tuesday.

The tragic event, which unleashed nearly two years’ worth of rainfall in just eight hours, has left families grieving and communities struggling to recover amidst severe infrastructure damage and loss.

Officials have reported that Paiporta, along with nearby towns, was blindsided by the torrents. A government warning urging residents to stay indoors was sent only after floodwaters had already surged through streets, homes, and businesses, creating a sense of betrayal among many residents who feel that the authorities failed them when they needed help most.

“We’re devastated and angry,” said Guillermo Luján, mayor of Aldaia, a town of 33,000 that was heavily impacted by the floodwaters.

With large swaths of the town still underwater or littered with vehicles and debris, the mayor appealed for urgent assistance to begin cleanup operations. “We have a town in ruins. We need to start over, and I’m begging for help.”

Rage and Anger For Leaders

Anger intensified as King Felipe continued his visit despite calls for immediate resignations from top leaders. In one emotional moment, a man confronted the king, saying, “You’ve abandoned us,” while another resident urged Sánchez to have “come here on day one with a shovel.” Bodyguards were seen using umbrellas to protect PM Sanchez and his group from the mud.

One local said to the King,“you’ve abandoned us”, asking why residents had been left on their own to grapple with the aftermath of the deadly floods. “You’re four days too late,” he added.

According to Guardian, He also questioned why civil protection service had sent the alert hours after the state-run weather agency had warned of deteriorating conditions. “They knew it, they knew it, and yet they did nothing,” “It’s a disgrace,” he shouted expressing his frustration.

Sanchez Government’s Efforts

Amidst the criticism, Sánchez acknowledged government shortfalls and announced a major deployment of 10,000 troops and police to assist with recovery efforts, marking the largest peacetime mobilization in Spain’s history.

He admitted that aid had been delayed in reaching the areas that needed it most. “I’m aware that our response isn’t enough—I know that,” he stated. “There are severe issues and shortages, with services still collapsed and towns buried under mud. People are desperately searching for their loved ones, unable to enter their homes, and some have seen their houses buried or destroyed. I know we must do better and give it everything we’ve got.”

Disastrous Floods in Spain

The disastrous floods have underscored the growing impact of climate change on the Mediterranean, where warming waters have been linked to intensifying extreme weather. World Weather Attribution expert Clair Barnes noted that global warming has likely increased the intensity of such weather events by about 12% and has made them nearly twice as likely as they would have been without human-driven climate change. “This may be the new normal,” she warned.

The Valencia region remains on high alert as meteorologists forecast more rain in the coming days. Local leaders and volunteers are racing against time to clear streets and homes of mud and debris, with thousands turning out in support. Over the weekend, Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences transformed into a coordination hub for the influx of volunteers armed with shovels, brooms, and food. Some traveled from across the country, forming a human wave of solidarity in the face of government delays.

In the small town of Paiporta, where officials say at least 70 residents died, the frustration is palpable. Mayor Maribel Albalat has described the situation as “desperate,” with parts of the town still inaccessible and bodies yet to be retrieved from underground garages. Other towns, such as Alfafar and Sedaví, continue to experience disruptions in electricity and phone service, heightening residents’ sense of isolation.

Volunteers Comes To Rescue

While government forces have been slow to respond, the community spirit has surged, as demonstrated by volunteers like Alejandro Vidal, a local doctor who joined efforts at dawn on Saturday. In areas such as Algemesí, where locals are still working to clear streets of mud, volunteers say they’re committed to making up for the perceived governmental inaction.

