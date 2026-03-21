Spartanburg Shooting: Amber Alert Activated After Two Kids Go Missing, Suspect Arrested In Georgia, Investigation Ongoing

Spartanburg Shooting: The peaceful afternoon in Spartanburg County was interrupted on March 20, 2026, when a violent incident started at the Rodeway Inn Expo Center, which resulted in a multi-state manhunt.

After the shooting incident at the hotel on New Cut Road, two young children aged 4 and 6 went missing because the gunman was thought to have taken them.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) partnered with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to begin a statewide Amber Alert search, which activated public and law enforcement resources throughout the Southeast.

Spartanburg Shooting Coordinated Apprehension

The search for the missing children ended successfully just hours later when authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle across state lines into Georgia.

The 2010 white Mitsubishi Outlander described in the alert was found by law enforcement in Towns County, Georgia, who then carried out a dangerous traffic-stop operation. The police arrested 30-year-old suspect Juan Carlos Morales without any violent incidents that occurred before 3:00 p.m.

The suspect was quickly arrested because South Carolina and Georgia agencies shared their data effectively, which allowed police to catch him before he reached the next location.

Spartanburg Shooting Safe Recovery

The day reached its most important result when two children were discovered safe because they were located unharmed inside the car with Morales.

The suspect was arrested, so the children received medical evaluations before they were reunited with their family members. SLED confirmed that the mobile phone alerts, which reached thousands of residents, were officially canceled after the children were secured.

The investigators continue to investigate the hotel shooting motive because they have already stopped the immediate danger while they prepare formal charges against Morales for both South Carolina and Georgia cases.

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